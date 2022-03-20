All England Open 2022 Final Live Score and updates: Hello and welcome to our live badminton coverage of All England Open final matches. Ace India shuttler Lakshya Sen will look to script history against top-ranked Viktor Axelsen in the men’s singles final. While AN Seyoung and Akane YAMAGUCHI are expected to put up a thrilling contest in the women’s singles summit clash.

World Championships bronze medallist Lakshya Sen showed nerves of steel as he stunned defending champion Lee Zii Jia of Malaysia to book a maiden final berth in the All England Badminton Championships here on Saturday.

The 20-year-old Sen became only the fourth men’s singles player after Prakash Nath, Prakash Padukone and Pullela Gopichand to reach the final of the prestigious tournament after outwitting sixth seed Lee 21-13 12-21 21-19 in a gruelling semifinal match that lasted one hour and 16 minutes.

While Padukone (1980) and Gopichand (2001) are the only two Indians to have won the prestigious event, Nath (1947) and women’s singles player Saina Nehwal (2015) had lost in the final.

The shuttler from Almora began defensively against reigning champion Lee Zii Jia but changed gears after early exchanges to take an 11-7 lead at the break. Lee Zii Jia narrowed the deficit to 13-11. However, Sen won six straight points and took the crucial 1-0 lead in the match.

In the second game, Lee charged back with a flurry of smashes and forced the game into the decider. Both players took a defensive approach in the third game. With Lee leading 18-16, Sen went all-out to snatch the game and match by taking five of the next six points.

Considered a child prodigy, Sen is now just a step away from emulating his mentor Prakash Padukone.

“…all those time when people used to say .. that gave me belief that I can do it and it kept me going and tomorrow I am playing the finals,” he said.

Sen is now up against world number one Viktor Axelsen and goes into the contest with a 1-4 head-to-head record.

The lone win for the world number 11 Indian against the Danish player had come in their last meeting at the German Open, where Sen overcame him in three games.

Here is all you need to know about Sunday’s All England Open matches involving India shuttlers:

All England Open 2022: Men’s Singles – final match

Lakshya Sen will take on Viktor Axelsen in the final of the All England Open on March 20. The game is scheduled to start at 8:20 PM (approximately).

Where can you watch the All England Open 2022 live broadcast?

The live coverage of the All England Open 2022 will be available on MTV and VH1 channels in India.

Where to Watch the All England Open 2022 live streaming?

One can also live-stream the All England Open matches on Voot Select and BWF TV.

