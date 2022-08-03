CWG 2022, IND vs MAS Badminton Mixed Team Final Highlights: India Bag Silver Medal After Losing 3-1 to Malaysia

IND vs MAS, Badminton Mixed Team Event Final Live Updates: Kidambi Srikanth came up with an underwhelming performance as India succumbed 13 to Malaysia and settled for a silver in the mixed team badminton event at the Commonwealth Games here on Tuesday. Srikanth lost to lower-ranked Tze Yong Ng in three games to put the defending champions on the back foot in the final. Read More
India loses and Malaysia take the gold medal. India won just one out of four matches in the final. It was Sindhu who defeated Goh Jin Wei 22-20, 21-16. A silver goes to India’s credit.
Treesa and Gayatri are catching up slowly. Meanwhile, Pearly Tan Koong Le looks in a bit discomfort. More drama at the moment as the game is getting intense. IND 16-18.
Malaysia are just 5 points away from a gold medal. Treesa and Gayatri are toiling hard to catch up but it seems too late now. IND 9-16 MAS.
Malaysia are moving towards the gold medal while the Indian duo of Tressa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand are feeling the pressure now. IND 8-11 MAS.
Treesa Jolly and Gayatri are off to a good start but the Malaysians are coming up strongly to challenge the Indians. A gold seems tough for India now but the contest isn’t over yet. IND 5-5 MAS.
Treesa Jolly, Gayatri Gopichand lose to Thinaah Muralitharan, Pearly Tan Koong Le 21-18 in 1st game of 4th match
Treesa and Gayatri are in no mood to let it go easily. The Malaysians are leading but the Indian duo is fighting to reduce the deficit. IND 17-13 MAS.
Malaysia are leading right from the beginning and India are feeling the pressure. in the do-or-die match. IND 6-2 MAS.
Treesa Jolly & Gayatri Gopichand up against Thinaah Muralitharan & Pearly Tan Koong Le in 4th match.
Srikanth loses to Ng Tze 19-21, 21-6, 16-21 in 3rd match. India trail 1-2 against Malaysia.
Ng Tze is 2 points away from a stunning victory and Srikanth is under pressure as he needs to catch-up. IND 15-19 MAS.
Ng Tze has taken a 4-point lead and Srikanth seems under pressure. But the Indian makes a stern comeback and gets a point. IND 13-16 MAS.
What a rally it was!!!! Srikanth gave his everything to this point but Ng Tze gets it. The people in the stands are on their toes and so are the players watching from the sidelines. IND 12-13 MAS.
Srikanth levels score and now the fight is getting more intense as both need 8 points to win. IND 12-12 MAS.
IND 9-11 MAS. Srikanth is close but Ng Tze has been brillinat so far. But who will have the edge is the question? The sides have been changed and the game begins.
Both Srikanth and Ng Tze are giving their 100 percent in this game. Both have been equally good so far and seems like it’s going to have a close one again. IND 9-9 MAS.
Srikanth takes on Ng Tze in the final game of 3rd match.
Srikanth makes a great comeback as he beats Ng Tze 21-6 in the second game of 3rd match.
Srikanth has dominated so well in the second game and is now ahead with 11 points. IND 16-5 MAS.
PV Sindhu Beats Goh Jin Wei 22-20 in 1st Game of Match no. 2
Earlier on Monday, Lakshya Sen outsmarted reigning world champion, Loh Kean Yew, as India showed their might to blank Singapore 3-0 to book a berth in the finals.
The men’s doubles pairing of Satwiksairaj Reddy and Chirag Shetty gave India the lead in the semifinal with a 21-11, 21-12 win over Yong Kai Terry Hee and Andu Jun Kian Kwek. Two-time Olympic medallist P V Sindhu was clinical against 19th-ranked Jia Min Yeo for a 21-11, 21-12 result to extend India’s lead to 2-0.
The third match between Sen and Loh was the most anticipated rubber of the semifinal with the 10th-ranked Indian facing the ninth-ranked Singaporean. Sen, who extended his head-to-head count over Loh to 4-2, took his chances against the Singaporean and succeeded more often than not.
The Indian used his booming forehand to upset Loh’s rhythm. Sen started slowly as Loh took a 4-0 lead in the first game. He bounced back to make it 6-6 after a long rally, with Loh not sure whether to leave it or hit it.
The Indian went into the break with a slender 11-10 advantage and made it 14-10 with two unforced errors from Loh’s racket. He followed up with a powerful smash on Loh’s forehand and made it 16-10. Loh narrowed the gap, but Sen managed to go 1-0 up in the match after the Singaporean found the net. The second game too was a tough battle, but Sen always maintained the lead and closed out the match.
The second game too was smooth for Sindhu who raised her hands in the air after Yeo pushed a service-wide on match point. Rankireddy and Shetty also thanked the crowd after the first match.
