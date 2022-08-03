Home / News / Badminton / CWG 2022, IND vs MAS Badminton Mixed Team Final Highlights: India Bag Silver Medal After Losing 3-1 to Malaysia
CWG 2022, IND vs MAS Badminton Mixed Team Final Highlights: India Bag Silver Medal After Losing 3-1 to Malaysia

IND vs MAS, Badminton Mixed Team Event Final: Follow the highlights of the Gold medal match between India and Malaysia at badminton mixed team events at the Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham

CWG 2022 IND vs MAS Badminton Mixed Team Final Live
News18.com |
Birmingham // Updated: August 03, 2022, 02:43 IST
IND vs MAS, Badminton Mixed Team Event Final Live Updates: Kidambi Srikanth came up with an underwhelming performance as India succumbed 13 to Malaysia and settled for a silver in the mixed team badminton event at the Commonwealth Games here on Tuesday.  Srikanth lost to lower-ranked Tze Yong Ng in three games to put the defending champions on the back foot in the final. Read More

Aug 03, 2022 02:01 IST

CWG 2022, Badminton Live Updates: India miss out on Gold

India loses and Malaysia take the gold medal. India won just one out of four matches in the final. It was Sindhu who defeated Goh Jin Wei 22-20, 21-16. A silver goes to India’s credit.

Aug 03, 2022 01:55 IST

CWG 2022, Badminton Live Updates: IND vs MAS, Match 4 - Game 2

Treesa and Gayatri are catching up slowly. Meanwhile, Pearly Tan Koong Le looks in a bit discomfort. More drama at the moment as the game is getting intense. IND 16-18.

Aug 03, 2022 01:48 IST

CWG 2022, Badminton Live Updates: IND vs MAS, Match 4 - Game 2

Malaysia are just 5 points away from a gold medal. Treesa and Gayatri are toiling hard to catch up but it seems too late now. IND 9-16 MAS.

Aug 03, 2022 01:44 IST

CWG 2022, Badminton Live Updates: IND vs MAS, Match 4 - Game 2

Malaysia are moving towards the gold medal while the Indian duo of Tressa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand are feeling the pressure now. IND 8-11 MAS.

Aug 03, 2022 01:38 IST

CWG 2022, Badminton Live Updates: IND vs MAS, Match 4 - Game 2

Treesa Jolly and Gayatri are off to a good start but the Malaysians are coming up strongly to challenge the Indians. A gold seems tough for India now but the contest isn’t over yet. IND 5-5 MAS.

Aug 03, 2022 01:31 IST

CWG 2022, Badminton Live Updates: IND vs MAS, Match 4 - Game 1

Treesa Jolly, Gayatri Gopichand lose to Thinaah Muralitharan, Pearly Tan Koong Le 21-18 in 1st game of 4th match

Aug 03, 2022 01:24 IST

CWG 2022, Badminton Live Updates: IND vs MAS, Match 4 - Game 1

Treesa and Gayatri are in no mood to let it go easily. The Malaysians are leading but the Indian duo is fighting to reduce the deficit. IND 17-13 MAS.

Aug 03, 2022 01:10 IST

CWG 2022, Badminton Live Updates: IND vs MAS, Match 4 - Game 1

Malaysia are leading right from the beginning and India are feeling the pressure. in the do-or-die match. IND 6-2 MAS.

Aug 03, 2022 01:04 IST

CWG 2022, Badminton Live Updates: IND vs MAS, Match 4 - Game 1

Treesa Jolly & Gayatri Gopichand up against Thinaah Muralitharan & Pearly Tan Koong Le in 4th match.

Aug 03, 2022 00:57 IST

CWG 2022, Badminton Live Updates: Srikanth vs Ng Tze, Match 3 - Game 3

Srikanth loses to Ng Tze 19-21, 21-6, 16-21 in 3rd match. India trail 1-2 against Malaysia.

Aug 03, 2022 00:54 IST

CWG 2022, Badminton Live Updates: Srikanth vs Ng Tze, Match 3 - Game 3

Ng Tze is 2 points away from a stunning victory and Srikanth is under pressure as he needs to catch-up. IND 15-19 MAS.

Aug 03, 2022 00:52 IST

CWG 2022, Badminton Live Updates: Srikanth vs Ng Tze, Match 3 - Game 3

Ng Tze has taken a 4-point lead and Srikanth seems under pressure. But the Indian makes a stern comeback and gets a point. IND 13-16 MAS.

Aug 03, 2022 00:49 IST

CWG 2022, Badminton Live Updates: Srikanth vs Ng Tze, Match 3 - Game 3

What a rally it was!!!! Srikanth gave his everything to this point but Ng Tze gets it. The people in the stands are on their toes and so are the players watching from the sidelines. IND 12-13 MAS.

Aug 03, 2022 00:47 IST

CWG 2022, Badminton Live Updates: Srikanth vs Ng Tze, Match 3 - Game 3

Srikanth levels score and now the fight is getting more intense as both need 8 points to win. IND 12-12 MAS.

Aug 03, 2022 00:46 IST

CWG 2022, Badminton Live Updates: Srikanth vs Ng Tze, Match 3 - Game 3

IND 9-11 MAS. Srikanth is close but Ng Tze has been brillinat so far. But who will have the edge is the question? The sides have been changed and the game begins.

Aug 03, 2022 00:41 IST

CWG 2022, Badminton Live Updates: Srikanth vs Ng Tze, Match 3 - Game 3

Both Srikanth and Ng Tze are giving their 100 percent in this game. Both have been equally good so far and seems like it’s going to have a close one again. IND 9-9 MAS.

Aug 03, 2022 00:31 IST

CWG 2022, Badminton Live Updates: Srikanth vs Ng Tze, Match 3 - Game 3

Srikanth takes on Ng Tze in the final game of 3rd match.

Aug 03, 2022 00:30 IST

CWG 2022, Badminton Live Updates: Srikanth vs Ng Tze, Match 3 - Game 2

Srikanth makes a great comeback as he beats Ng Tze 21-6 in the second game of 3rd match.

Aug 03, 2022 00:27 IST

CWG 2022, Badminton Live Updates: Srikanth vs Ng Tze, Match 3 - Game 2

Srikanth has dominated so well in the second game and is now ahead with 11 points. IND 16-5 MAS.

Aug 03, 2022 00:26 IST

CWG 2022, Badminton Live Updates: Srikanth vs Ng Tze, Match 3 - Game 2

Srikanth has been on a roll in the second game. With a 6-point advantage, he is eyeing to level the match. IND 11-5 MAS.
Aug 03, 2022 00:21 IST

CWG 2022, Badminton Live Updates: Srikanth vs Ng Tze, Match 3 - Game 2

Srikanth off to a great start after losing the 1st game. He got the opening points and now he is leading with 5 points. IND 7-2 MAS.
Aug 03, 2022 00:19 IST

CWG 2022, Badminton Live Updates: Srikanth vs Ng Tze, Match 3 - Game 1

Srikanth loses 19-21 to Ng Tze Yong in first game of 3rd match.
Aug 03, 2022 00:09 IST

CWG 2022, Badminton Live Updates: Srikanth vs Ng Tze, Match 3 - Game 1

The fight is getting more intense as the scores are level now. Both Srikanth and Ng Tze are fighting tooth and nail to go ahead of each other. IND 16-16 MAS.
Aug 03, 2022 00:01 IST

CWG 2022, Badminton Live Updates: Srikanth vs Ng Tze, Match 3 - Game 1

Following a great fight, Srikanth has a little edge over Ng Tze. IND 11-10 MAS
Aug 02, 2022 23:58 IST

CWG 2022, Badminton Live Updates: Srikanth vs Ng Tze, Match 3 - Game 1

Srikanth is trailing now. The Indian shuttler had taken a lead but now getting tough competition from his Malaysian opponent. IND 5-7 MAS.
Aug 02, 2022 23:53 IST

CWG 2022, Badminton Live Updates: Srikanth vs Ng Tze, Match 3 - Game 1

Srikanth gives the first point to his Malaysian opponent but makes a rapid comeback. IND 3-1 MAS
Aug 02, 2022 23:49 IST

CWG 2022, Badminton Live Updates: Srikanth vs Ng Tze, Match 3 - Game 1

Match no. 3: India's Kidambi Srikanth up against Malaysia's Ng Tze Yong.
Aug 02, 2022 23:45 IST

CWG 2022, Badminton Live Updates: Sindhu vs Goh Jin, Match 2 - Game 2

PV Sindhu Beats Goh Jin Wei 21-16 to bring India back into the contest.
Aug 02, 2022 23:40 IST

CWG 2022, Badminton Live Updates: Sindhu vs Goh Jin, Match 2 - Game 2

Sindhu is marching towards a straight-second win in the second match against Goh Jin Wei. She's leading with 6 points now. IND 18-12 MAS.
Aug 02, 2022 23:34 IST

CWG 2022, Badminton Live Updates: Sindhu vs Goh Jin, Match 2 - Game 2

After some really intense rallies, Sindhu manages to take a healthy lead. She is ahead with 11 points while Goh Jin is reeling at 7. IND 11-7 MAS.
Aug 02, 2022 23:30 IST

CWG 2022, Badminton Live Updates: Sindhu vs Goh Jin, Match 2 - Game 2

Sindhu begins with a 2-0 lead but Goh Jin was quick enough to cover up. It's been a close game right from the beginning and getting exciting with every single point. IND 6-6 MAS.
Aug 02, 2022 23:27 IST

CWG 2022, Badminton Live Updates: Sindhu vs Goh Jin, Match 2 - Game 1

PV Sindhu Beats Goh Jin Wei 22-20 in 1st Game of Match no. 2

Aug 02, 2022 23:22 IST

CWG 2022, Badminton Live Updates: Sindhu vs Wei Goh, Match 2 - Game 1

Wei Goh has shown great character here. After trailing by 6 points, she has leveled the game at 20-20 now. Superb!!!! IND 20-20 MAS.
Aug 02, 2022 23:20 IST

CWG 2022, Badminton Live Updates: Sindhu vs Wei Goh, Match 2 - Game 1

Sindhu manages to take the lead and now has the match point. But Malaysia is just a point behind. IND 20-19 MAS.
Aug 02, 2022 23:19 IST

CWG 2022, Badminton Live Updates: Sindhu vs Wei Goh, Match 2 - Game 1

Malaysia make a massive comeback, taking 7 points in a row. What a game by Wei Goh. Sindhu is trailing now. IND 18-19 MAS.
Aug 02, 2022 23:17 IST

CWG 2022, Badminton Live Updates: Sindhu vs Wei Goh, Match 2 - Game 1

Well, well, well... Wei Goh is not giving up so easily. She's fighting her way out and catching up pretty quickly. She has managed to close the gap. IND 18-17 MAS
Aug 02, 2022 23:12 IST

CWG 2022, Badminton Live Updates: Sindhu vs Wei Goh, Match 2 - Game 1

Compeletely different scenes at NEC Badminton Show Court. The Malaysians foxed India in the opening match and then it's Sindhu stealing the show. She's on her way of clinching the first game of the 2nd match. IND 16-10 MAS.
Aug 02, 2022 23:08 IST

CWG 2022, Badminton Live Updates: Sindhu vs Wei Goh, Match 2 - Game 1

Sindhu has managed to keep her opponent at bay so far in the game. She is ahead with 5 points and looks to finish this up soon. IND 11-6 MAS
Aug 02, 2022 23:06 IST

CWG 2022, Badminton Live Updates: Sindhu vs Wei Goh, Match 2 - Game 1

Sindhu has been making her Malaysian opponent dance all over the court. The Indian star looks extremely fit and her shots are speaking a lot about her confidence. IND 9-4 MAS
Aug 02, 2022 23:03 IST

CWG 2022, Badminton Live Updates: Sindhu vs Wei Goh, Match 2 - Game 1

Sindhu is showcasing her class in this face-off. The Malaysian opponent looks a bit under pressure now. IND 6-1 MAS.
Aug 02, 2022 23:02 IST

CWG 2022, Badminton Live Updates: Sindhu vs Wei Goh, Match 2 - Game 1

Great start for Sindhu as she takes the first point of the game and quickly follows it with another. IND 2-0 MAS
Aug 02, 2022 22:55 IST

CWG 2022, Badminton Live Updates: IND vs MAS: PV Sindhu faces Jin Wei Goh

2-time Olympic medalist, ace Indian shuttler PV Sindhu goes next as she faces Jin Wei Goh.
Aug 02, 2022 22:53 IST

CWG 2022, Badminton Live Updates: IND vs MAS: India lose 1st match

India go down 0-1 after Rankireddy, Shetty Lose 1st match 18-21, 15-21 to Aaron Chia, Yik Soh.
Aug 02, 2022 22:50 IST

CWG 2022, Badminton Live Updates: IND vs MAS, Match 1 - Game 2

Game point for Malaysia. India trail by 5 points. IND 15-20 MAS.
Aug 02, 2022 22:46 IST

CWG 2022, Badminton Live Updates: IND vs MAS, Match 1 - Game 2

Malaysia broaden the gap of points and India are far behind. Teng Fong Aaron Chia, Wooi Yik Soh are all over the game while Shetty and Rankireddy are struggling big time. IND 11-16 MAS.
Aug 02, 2022 22:43 IST

CWG 2022, Badminton Live Updates: IND vs MAS, Match 1 - Game 2

India make a great comeback as they gain 3 quick points but Malaysia maintain the lead. IND 10-13 MAS.
Aug 02, 2022 22:40 IST

CWG 2022, Badminton Live Updates: IND vs MAS, Match 1 - Game 2

India get the first point after the short break but they still have a long way to go. IND 8-11 MAS.
Aug 02, 2022 22:39 IST

CWG 2022, Badminton Live Updates: IND vs MAS, Match 1 - Game 2

Rankireddy and Shetty seem to be under pressure now. Malaysia have taken a 4-point lead and it won't be easy for them to make a comeback after the breather. IND 7-11 MAS.
Aug 02, 2022 22:34 IST

CWG 2022, Badminton Live Updates: IND vs MAS, Match 1 - Game 2

Malaysia continue to make India toil. The men in yellow have taken a 2-point lead. IND 3-5 MAS
Aug 02, 2022 22:32 IST

CWG 2022, Badminton Live Updates: IND vs MAS, Match 1 - Game 2

Malaysia take the first point and make it 2-0 quickly. But Shetty and Rankireddy return soon and take a point lead. IND 3-2 MAS
Aug 02, 2022 22:30 IST

CWG 2022, Badminton Live Updates: IND vs MAS, Match 1 - Game 2 begins

Satwik Sairaj Rankireddy, and Chirag Chandrashekar Shetty take on Teng Fong Aaron Chia, Wooi Yik Soh in the second game of match 1.
Aug 02, 2022 22:28 IST

CWG 2022, Badminton Live Updates: IND vs MAS, Match 1 - India lose Game 1

Rankireddy, Shetty lose 1st game 21-18 to Aaron Chia, Yik Soh.
Aug 02, 2022 22:26 IST

CWG 2022, Badminton Live Updates: IND vs MAS, Match 1 - Game 1

Game point for Malaysia. India trail by 2 points. IND 18-20 MAS.
Aug 02, 2022 22:25 IST

CWG 2022, Badminton Live Updates: IND vs MAS, Match 1 - Game 1

Malaysia level the score, great comeback by Aaron Chia and Yik Soh. IND 18-18 MAL.
Aug 02, 2022 22:23 IST

CWG 2022, Badminton Live Updates: IND vs MAS, Match 1 - Game 1

India have taken lead of 3 points. Shetty, Rankireddy have changed gears and attacking the Malaysian duo. IND 18-15 MAS.
Aug 02, 2022 22:16 IST

CWG 2022, Badminton Live Updates: IND vs MAS, Match 1 - Game 1

Rankireddy and Shetty are giving a tough fight to Aaron Chia, Yik Soh. The game is getting intense with every shot. IND 14-15 MAS
Aug 02, 2022 22:11 IST

CWG 2022, Badminton Live Updates: IND vs MAS, Match 1 - Game 1

After a 20-sec long rally, the point goes to India. It's a neck-to-neck fight between both teams IND 8-7 MAS
Aug 02, 2022 22:10 IST

CWG 2022, Badminton Live Updates: IND vs MAS, Match 1 - Game 1

Great return from Shetty as India equalise the points. IND 6-6 MAS.
Aug 02, 2022 22:09 IST

CWG 2022, Badminton Live Updates: IND vs MAS, Match 1 - Game 1

The Malaysian duo is too fast. They have taken a lead of 6-4 and India needs to catch up. IND 4-6 MAS.
Aug 02, 2022 22:07 IST

CWG 2022, Badminton Live Updates: India gets the first point

Good start for India as they get the opening points. IND 1-0 MAS.
Aug 02, 2022 22:06 IST

CWG 2022, Badminton Live Updates: IND vs MAS - Match 1

Match 1 of the gold medal event begins. India duo of Satwik Sairaj Rankireddy, and Chirag Chandrashekar Shetty take on Teng Fong Aaron Chia, Wooi Yik Soh.
Aug 02, 2022 22:05 IST

CWG 2022, Badminton Live Updates: Team Malaysia

Teng Fong Aaron Chia, Wooi Yik Soh, Jin Wei Goh, Tze Yong Ng, Muralitharan Thinaah, Koong Le Pearly Tan, Kiang Meng Tan, Pei Jing Lai
Aug 02, 2022 22:02 IST

CWG 2022, Badminton Live Updates: Team India

Satwik Sairaj Rankireddy, Chirag Chandrashekar Shetty, PV Sindhu, Kidambi Srikanth, Tressa Jolly, Gayatri Gopichand, and Ashwini Ponappa.
Aug 02, 2022 22:02 IST

CWG 2022, Badminton Live Updates: India vs Malaysia Mixed Team Gold Medal Match

Hello and welcome to the live blog of the CWG 2022 India vs Malaysia badminton mixed team gold medal match in Birmingham.

  PV Sindhu did what was expected out of her in the women’s singles while the men’s doubles pairing of Satwik Sairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty went down in the opening doubles. With the win, Malaysia regained the title they had lost to India four years ago in Gold Coast.

Earlier on Monday, Lakshya Sen outsmarted reigning world champion, Loh Kean Yew, as India showed their might to blank Singapore 3-0 to book a berth in the finals.

CWG 2022 – FULL COVERAGE IN-DEPTH | INDIA FOCUS | OFF THE FIELD | IN PHOTOS | MEDAL TALLY

The men’s doubles pairing of Satwiksairaj Reddy and Chirag Shetty gave India the lead in the semifinal with a 21-11, 21-12 win over Yong Kai Terry Hee and Andu Jun Kian Kwek. Two-time Olympic medallist P V Sindhu was clinical against 19th-ranked Jia Min Yeo for a 21-11, 21-12 result to extend India’s lead to 2-0.

The third match between Sen and Loh was the most anticipated rubber of the semifinal with the 10th-ranked Indian facing the ninth-ranked Singaporean. Sen, who extended his head-to-head count over Loh to 4-2, took his chances against the Singaporean and succeeded more often than not.

The Indian used his booming forehand to upset Loh’s rhythm. Sen started slowly as Loh took a 4-0 lead in the first game. He bounced back to make it 6-6 after a long rally, with Loh not sure whether to leave it or hit it.

The Indian went into the break with a slender 11-10 advantage and made it 14-10 with two unforced errors from Loh’s racket. He followed up with a powerful smash on Loh’s forehand and made it 16-10. Loh narrowed the gap, but Sen managed to go 1-0 up in the match after the Singaporean found the net. The second game too was a tough battle, but Sen always maintained the lead and closed out the match.

The second game too was smooth for Sindhu who raised her hands in the air after Yeo pushed a service-wide on match point. Rankireddy and Shetty also thanked the crowd after the first match.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here