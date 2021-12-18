Badminton World Championships 2021 Semi-final Live Score: Kidambi Srikanth Bounces Back, Wins Second Game 21-14 vs Lakshya Sen to Make it 1-1

The 12th seeded Indian used his cross-court smashes to perfection and gave Caljouw no chance, winning the quarter-finals quite comfortably in just 26 minutes.

This is Srikanth’s first semi-final appearance at the world championships. With this, he has now ensured his first and India’s 11th medal at the World Championships.

Youngster Lakshya Sen also made his way into the semis after a hard-fought 21-15, 15-21, 22-20 win over China’s Zhao Jun Peng. Lakshya saved a match point at 19-21 and won two more points to assure a bronze medal. Now, Lakshya and Srikanth will face each other in the last four, which means that India will win at least a bronze and a silver medal — since one will go through to the final.

This is the first time that India will have two medals in the men’s singles in the same edition of the badminton world championships. India had only won two men’s singles medals — Prakash Padukone (bronze in 1983) and B Sai Praneeth (bronze in 2019) across world championships history until now.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.