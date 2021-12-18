Badminton World Championships 2021 Semi-final Live Score: Kidambi Srikanth Bounces Back, Wins Second Game 21-14 vs Lakshya Sen to Make it 1-1

Badminton World Championships Semi-final Live Score: Former world No 1 Kidambi Srikanth and fast-rising Lakshya Sen have entered the men’s singles semi-finals of the 2021 BWF World Championships in Spain. The two will now clash in the semi-finals
Srikanth beat Dutch badminton player Mark Caljouw 21-8, 21-7 to advance to the semi-finals in men’s singles. Read More
Nicely set up by Kidambi Srikanth who first pushes Lakshya Sen to his left before an angular shot to the right of his opponent gets him the point.
Game 3: A long, fierce rally follows as Kidambi Srikanth stretches Lakshya Sen who looks tired and seems to have lost his pace now. He takes his time before recovering. Srikanth leads 3-1.
Game 3: A delightful start from Kidambi Srikanth with a slow drop shot to take a 1-0 lead. He tried to be clever again but this time the result wasn’t favourable with Lakshya Sen making it 1-1.
A superb cross court smash seals the deal for Kidambi Srikanth who has pushed the semi-final into the decider. He wins the second game 21-14 to make it 1-1. A remarkable comeback from Srikanth considering he was trailing 4-8 vs Lakshya Sen at one stage.
Kidambi Srikanth has got his mojo back. Lakshya Sen is committing errors. Srikanth one point away from winning the game now.
A fierce rally. Blink and miss stuff. Kidambi Srikanth with a smash wins it and leads 17-14 in Game 2.
Lakshya Sen challenges a long shot but it’s clearly wide. He will lose the challenge. Looks like he took it to take some breather. But it’s Kidambi Srikanth who continues to edge ahead now, leading 15-12 in Game 2.
Two long hits from Kidambi Srikanth and Lakshya Sen has cut the deficit to just one point.
Lakshya Sen stops Kidmabi Srikanth’s charge before he concedes another to trail 10-13.
Kidambi Srikanth on the prowl. After playing catch up in the second game, the 28-year-old is now getting into his own. He leads 11-9.
Six of the last seven points have been won by Kidambi Srikanth and he’s now in the lead.
He was 4-8 down but has since crawled back to make it 9-9. Cool and calm. This is exactly what the former world No. 1 needs to do.
A good net shot from Lakshya Sen as a frustrated Kidambi Srikanth crashes the return onto the net. Lakshya leading 8-4 now.
A cagey start to this Game 2. Kidambi Srikanth fires another shot wide as Lakshya Sen opens up a three-point lead at 7-4.
Srikanth starts well in Game 2 to take 1-0 lead before Lakshya makes it 1-1 in Game 2.
Lakshya Sen has pocketed the first game 21-17 to take a 1-0 lead in this men’s singles semi-finals. Kidambi Srikanth was lining up his smashes well before he lost the plot towards the end, committing a flurry of errors to allow his younger opponent seal the deal. A lot of pressure on Srikanth now.
Srikanth has his face buried in his palms after he misses an easy shot that he crashes onto the net and then hits it wide and gives three-point lead with two more errors. Lakshya leads 20-17.
Super rally. It began on an an electric note with neither player ready to throw in the towel. A super retrieval from Srikanth before Lakshya crashed one onto the net and then is forced to hit one wide. Srikanth takes the lead at 17-16.
Now, Lakshya Sen with a cross court smash that leaves Kidambi Srikanth on all fours. And then Srikanth leaps and you know the rest. Lakshya still leading though.
This is Srikanth’s first semi-final appearance at the world championships. With this, he has now ensured his first and India’s 11th medal at the World Championships.
Youngster Lakshya Sen also made his way into the semis after a hard-fought 21-15, 15-21, 22-20 win over China’s Zhao Jun Peng. Lakshya saved a match point at 19-21 and won two more points to assure a bronze medal. Now, Lakshya and Srikanth will face each other in the last four, which means that India will win at least a bronze and a silver medal — since one will go through to the final.
This is the first time that India will have two medals in the men’s singles in the same edition of the badminton world championships. India had only won two men’s singles medals — Prakash Padukone (bronze in 1983) and B Sai Praneeth (bronze in 2019) across world championships history until now.
Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.