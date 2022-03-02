'Baffled That It's Happening in Our Times': Denmark Davis Cup Captain Frederik Nielsen on Russia-Ukraine Conflict

“Baffled" by the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict, Denmark Davis Cup captain Frederik Nielsen on Wednesday said he feels bad for the soldiers who were forced to go on war and lamented the “age of conflicts" that the world is living in right now.

Russia invaded Ukraine last week amid international condemnation.

“I am baffled that it’s happening in our times. It’s an age of conflicts in which we are living in. It saddens me deeply and I feel very bad for the people who are told to go on war because someone has asked them to go," Nielsen said ahead Denmark’s Davis Group I Play-off tie against India starting in New Delhi on Friday.

The global sporting fraternity has boycotted Russia from international events for its invasion of Ukraine.

Most recently, Russian teams were suspended from all international football, including qualifying matches for the 2022 World Cup, and shooting events among others.

The International Hockey Federation on Tuesday barred Russia from taking part in the FIH Women’s Junior World Cup scheduled to be held in Potchefstroom, South Africa from April 1 to 12.

This was after the IOC Executive Board issued an “urgent recommendation not to organise any sports event in Russia or Belarus."

IOC EB also strongly urged International Sports Federations and organisers of events to “do everything in their power to ensure that no athlete or sports official from Russia or Belarus be allowed to take part under the name of Russia or Belarus."

