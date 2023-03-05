Bahrain GP Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Formula One 2023 Live Coverage on Live TV Online

The action-packed season of Formula One is all set to kick start with the much-awaited Bahrain GP. The long wait of over three months is finally over as the first race of the Formula One 2023 calendar is scheduled to take place at the 5.412 km long Bahrain International Circuit on Sunday, March 5. The qualification will be played on Saturday. The first Bahrain GP had taken place back in 2004 and since then it has hosted innumerable thrilling races. In the last edition of the Bahrain GP, Charles Leclerc had managed to claim the top spot. The scene, however, seems a bit different this time.

Aston Martin’s Fernando Alonso emerged 0.169 seconds quicker than defending world champion Max Verstappen during Friday’s second practice session for the Bahrain Grand Prix. Alonso will now look to replicate a similar show in the qualification and the main competition to win a race for the first time since the 2013 Spanish Grand Prix. Meanwhile, Verstappen will look to become the world champion this season for the third time in a row. Only Lewis Hamilton, Michael Schumacher, Sebastian Vettel and Manuel Fangio had previously managed to achieve this feat. Verstappen had showcased a brilliant performance last season after winning record 15 races.

His teammate Sergio Perez appeared to be the third-fastest during yesterday’s practice. Charles Leclerc, winner of the Bahrain GP 2022, was fourth-fastest on Friday. Lewis Hamilton, on the other hand, turned out to be the quickest Mercedes racer.

Ahead of the Bahrain GP; here is all you need to know:

What date Bahrain GP will take place?

The qualifying will take place on Saturday, March 4. The main race is slated to take place on Sunday, March 5.

Where will the Bahrain GP take place?

The Bahrain GP will take place at the Bahrain International Circuit.

What time will the Bahrain GP begin?

The qualifying race will begin at 8:30 pm IST. The main race will start at 8:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Bahrain GP?

The Bahrain GP will not be televised in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Bahrain GP?

Fans will have to opt for F1 TV Pro subscription to enjoy the live streaming of the Bahrain GP.

