Bajrang Punia Starts 26-day Training Camp in Moscow ahead of Busy Season; SAI Approves Rs 7.53 Lakh for Trip

Tokyo Olympic Games bronze medal-winning wrestler Bajrang Punia reached Moscow today for a 26-day pre-season training camp, scheduled until January 21, 2022.

“This is my first training camp after the Olympics and I’m hoping this turns out to be a very good one," mentioned Bajrang from Russia. “I’ve chosen Russia as its wrestlers win the most medals in the Olympic Games and World Championships. I will draw benefit from training with the experienced wrestlers here."

The Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports’ Mission Olympics Cell (MOC) approved his trip at an overall cost of Rs. 7.53 lakh. Jitender and Anand Kumar have accompanied Bajrang as his sparring partner and physiotherapist respectively. Bajrang is set to compete in international meets including UWW Ranking events, the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham as well as the Asian Games in Hangzhou, China.

“I have to compete in Ranking Series in Italy and Turkey this February and then the Asian Championships in Mongolia in April. I’m going to give my best as I aim is to change the colour of my medal in Paris 2024," Bajrang added.

