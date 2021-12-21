Bajrang Punia to Take PM Modi’s ‘Meet the Champions’ Campaign Ahead, To Visit Panipat School on 23 Dec

Taking Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s unique school visit campaign ahead, Indian wrestler and Tokyo Olympics Bronze Medallist Bajrang Punia will visit Haryana’s Aarohi Model School in Panipat on December 23rd and meet the young students to talk about the importance of Santulit Aahaar (Balanced Diet), Fitness and Sports.

The unique initiative is part of the government’s ‘Azaadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’, and was kicked off by Olympic Gold medallist Neeraj Chopra in Gujarat this month, Bajrang is now taking the initiative ahead and in a tweet said, “I am extremely happy that I am going to take the Meet the Champions ahead, On 23rd December, I am going to Aarohi Model School in Panipat and will talk to the children about sports and a balanced diet there."

Union Minister of Youth Affairs & Sports, Anurag Thakur on Monday, thanked Bajrang for joining the initiative and tweeted “It is a matter of pleasure that our players are guiding the school children by joining the ‘Meet the Champions’ program on the clarion call of the respected Prime Minister @narendramodi ji. @BajrangPunia, thank you for joining the campaign."

Appreciating the importance of such initiatives Rio Paralympics Silver Medallist, and Khel Ratna Awardee Deepa Malik said, “it is a great initiative as it gives school-going kids an opportunity to see their heroes in person and not just in pictures. The athlete going to schools will thus act as a practical example of sports, fitness and balanced diet and not just something a kid learns in theory."

She further added “young minds are impressionable and thus a visit like this from their sporting heroes will make a lasting impression on their minds. The teaching their hero gives them during this visit will thus, also remain with them for a lifetime."

Indian professional wrestler Sangram Singh agreed with her thoughts and added, “such initiatives motivate young kids to take up sports and learn about healthy living and diet. This campaign will also ensure that kids know that being good in a sport is as worthy as being good in studies and that both are equally important. Further, such initiatives also give kids from small cities an opportunity to meet their heroes and learn from them in person, instead of just reading about them in textbooks."

Thursday’s event will witness Bajrang interacting with students on ‘Santulit Aahaar’, which emphasises on the importance of a balanced diet, nutrition, fitness, and sports. He will also be taking questions from the school children and then participate in fitness and sports activities with them.

The special school campaign is jointly being organized by the Ministry of Education and the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports. In the coming months will see our Olympic and Paralympic heroes visit as many schools across the country as possible. During their visit, the athletes will share their own experiences, life lessons, tips on how to be the next great sportsperson and also give an overall inspirational boost to the school children.

