Bakshi Sisters Lead the Charge at the First Leg of WPGT 2022

India’s young talent, including the Bakshi sisters, Jahanvi and Hitaashee, will be back in action on Wednesday as the first tournament in the 2022 season of the Women’s Pro Golf Tour gets underway at the Boulder Hills Golf and Country Club here.

As many as 32 players, including six amateurs, will tee off in the Rs.10 lakh event.

The Bakshi sisters, who have already tasted success on the pro circuit, will be joined by some of the established names like Gaurika Bishnoi, Ridhima Dilawari, Seher Atwal, Neha Tripathi, Saaniya Sharma, Lakhmehar Pardesi and Pranavi Urs. Almost all of them are past winners on the WPGT.

The field also includes promising amateurs like Sneha Singh, Vidhatri Urs and Nishna Patel.

Another established player, who can always be among the contenders, is the seasoned Smriti Mehra.

There will be three events in the month of February, followed by three more in March. The season which was due to have started in January had to be pushed to February because of the pandemic.

