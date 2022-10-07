'Basketball is the Greatest Sport in the World', Says All-Star Dominique Wilkins at Abu Dhabi NBA Store Launch

When the nine-time NBA All-Star Dominique Wilkins says basketball Is the greatest sport in the world, you may not want to contest that claim.

NBA is in Abu Dhabi as part of their first-ever game featuring Milwaukee Bucks and Atlanta Hawks and the capital city of UAE has rolled out the red carpet for the NBA and a host of basketball legends like Wilkins and a certain Shaquille O’Neal among others and speaking at the opening of NBA’s first-ever store in the Emirates, the ‘Human Highlight Film’ Wilkins, 1982 first-round draft pick could not but gush over the beautiful city of Abu Dhabi.

“Basketball is the greatest sport in the world," he said speaking at the launch of the first brick-and-mortar NBA Store in the UAE located at Yas Mall on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi, adding, “Now it’s been displayed in this part of the world, which is a wonderful thing. This store is more of a statement that basketball could be played anywhere in the world. I have been to a lot of cities but I have never seen a city more beautiful than Abu Dhabi. I just want to thank the city for giving the NBA family a chance to bring our brand over here, and introduce it to young people,"

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver, who was also in attendance, echoed Wilkins’s sentiments and emphasized the NBA’s goal to have a permanent presence in the gulf region. This is so much more than a store. I think to have this presence here, not just to sell the latest and the greatest merchandise, but also to have a space here, a permanent fixture, where we can have speakers, displays, and exhibitions to show people what we are doing to bring the game here to Abu Dhabi," said Silver.

The 500+ square-meter interactive retail and community space feature a wide range of authentic NBA merchandise and memorabilia, including current and former player jerseys, fan apparel, headwear, footwear, basketballs and accessories from major brands such as Nike, Mitchell & Ness, New Era and Wilson. The store also features exclusive NBA Abu Dhabi-branded apparel and novelties, as well as a customization area where fans can personalize NBA jerseys.

“We are thrilled to open our new NBA Store in Yas Mall – the first of its kind in the UAE," said Al Mana Sports Division General Manager Tom Foley. “We welcome the basketball community in the UAE to visit and look forward to becoming an extension of the NBA family by offering a unique interactive experience." The store will be operated by Al Mana Fashion Group and marks the second NBA Store in the Middle East, joining Doha, Qatar.

There are more than 400 NBA-branded retail stores and attractions worldwide that serve as the league’s official destinations for fans around the world.

