Bavarian International Tennis Championships: Holger Rune to Play Botic Van de Zandschulp in Final

Holger Rune of Denmark celebrates during his semifinal match against Oscar Otte of Germany at the Tennis ATP tournament in Munich, Germany, Saturday, April 30, 2022. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader)
Associated Press
Updated: April 30, 2022, 23:50 IST

Danish teenager Holger Rune will play Botic van de Zandschulp in the final of the BMW Open after they came through the semifinals on Saturday.

Rune defeated home favourite Oscar Otte 6-4 6-4 in both players’ first ATP Tour semifinal, and Van de Zandschulp rallied to defeat Miomir Kecmanovic 2-6, 7-6 (4), 6-4.

Rune, who celebrated his 19th birthday on Friday, two days after he stunned the top-seeded Alexander Zverev in the second round, also ousted Jiri Lehecka and Emil Ruusuvuori at the clay-court tournament.

Van de Zandschulp had a much tougher match, taking nearly three hours to get past Kecmanovic in damp conditions.

The 70th-ranked Rune is the third youngest finalist and bidding to become the third-youngest champion in Munich after Guillermo Perez-Roldan won it at age 17 in 1987 and successfully defended his title a year later.

first published: April 30, 2022, 23:50 IST