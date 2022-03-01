Becky Lynch Promises to Humble Bianca Belair at WrestleMania

At WrestleMania 38, Becky Lynch will defend her RAW Women’s Title against Bianca Belair. Since Becky defeated Bianca for the SmackDown Women’s Title in 2021, the fight has been in the cards. Their battle began on the blue brand and was brought over to RAW during the WWE draft in 2021.

Becky Lynch and Bianca Belair faced off in a six-woman tag team bout on RAW ahead of WrestleMania. Bianca Belair, Rhea Ripley, and Liv Morgan competed against Becky Lynch, Nikki A.S.H., and Doudrop.

Intending to use this match to soften up her opponent before Wrestlemania, Becky tried a strategy of her own. Bianca’s secret weapon, her strong long hair, which she wields as a whip in her matches, was the target. However, the tables soon turned on Becky as she was whipped brutally by Bianca by her braid, which left some nasty scars on the former.

After WWE shared a picture of the after-effects on social media, Becky retweeted the picture, captioning it, “This is not a Wrestlemania preview. This is the barbaric use of an illegal weapon. At Wrestlemania I was going to beat you. But now, I will beat the crap out of you…. And then beat you".

The close-up shot of Becky’s abdomen region shows several scars caused by being at the receiving end of Bianca’s whiplash. In response, Bianca warned Becky to lay her hands off her hair during their match at the Showcase of Immortals.

The two women will face each other on Saturday, April 2, the first night of the two-night Wrestlemania, as reported by the Dallas Morning News. The Smackdown women’s championship bout between champion Charlotte Flair and Royal Rumble winner Ronda Rousey is another match that has been confirmed for WrestleMania Saturday. WWE hasn’t said which of the two matches will be the “Night 1" main event.

The main event of WrestleMania Sunday is a “winner-take-all" championship unification match between Universal Champion Roman Reigns and WWE champion Brock Lesnar.

