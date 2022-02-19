Beijing 2022: Last Olympics Alpine Ski Event Cannot Take Place Saturday Due to Wind - Officials

The last Olympics alpine ski event of the Beijing Games will not take place Saturday because of strong winds, officials said, with talks ongoing on a potential rescheduling.

“Due to the continuing wind gust and the updated forecast, the jury together with the organiser are unable to stage the Mixed team Parallel Event today, the International Ski Federation said.

Organisers face a race against time to reschedule the event, which features 15 teams in a knock-out format, with the Games officially ending on Sunday.

But more wind is forecast for Yanqing, north of Beijing, on Sunday.

The event is the last chance for American star Mikaela Shiffrin to leave China with a medal after she misfired in the individual events, skiing out of three races in which she was a hot favourite.

If the event is definitively cancelled, it will be only the second time in Winter Olympics history that an event could not take place during the Games.

The last, according to AFP’s database, was the 10,000 metres speed skating event at the 1928 St Moritz Games.

