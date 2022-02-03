Home » News » Sports » Beijing Ready to Deliver Safe and Outstanding Winter Games: IOC

Beijing Ready to Deliver Safe and Outstanding Winter Games: IOC

A statue of figure skaters with the Olympic rings at a park near the headquarters of the Beijing Organizing Committee. (AP Photo)
A statue of figure skaters with the Olympic rings at a park near the headquarters of the Beijing Organizing Committee. (AP Photo)

The Beijing Olympics, officially opening on Friday, will be safe and outstanding while also ushering in a new era for global winter sports, the IOC president Thomas Bach said.

Advertisement
Reuters
Beijing // Updated: February 03, 2022, 11:43 IST

The Beijing Olympics, officially opening on Friday, will be safe and outstanding while also ushering in a new era for global winter sports, International Olympic Committee president Thomas Bach said on Thursday. The Chinese capital will become the first city to host both summer and winter editions of the Olympics, while organisers have pledged to bring winter sports to some 300 million people in the country.

“Thanks to the excellent work of the organising committee everything is in place for safe and outstanding winter Games," Bach told the IOC session.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.

Follow us on

first published: February 03, 2022, 11:43 IST