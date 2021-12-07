Beijing Warns US Will 'Pay the Price' for 2022 Winter Olympics Diplomatic Boycott

AFP
Updated: December 07, 2021, 14:32 IST
Beijing on Tuesday threatened to retaliate to a US diplomatic boycott of the Beijing Winter Olympics, saying the Games are not “a stage for political shows and political manipulation."
“The US will pay the price for its wrongdoing," foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said at a daily press briefing when asked about what specific countermeasures Beijing would impose, adding “stay tuned."
Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.
first published: December 07, 2021, 14:32 IST