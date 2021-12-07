Home » News » Sports » Beijing Warns US Will 'Pay the Price' for 2022 Winter Olympics Diplomatic Boycott

A statue of figure skaters with the Olympic rings at a park near the headquarters of the Beijing Organizing Committee. (AP Photo)
Beijing threatened to retaliate to a US diplomatic boycott of the Beijing Winter Olympics, saying the Games are not "a stage for political shows and political manipulation."

AFP
Updated: December 07, 2021, 14:32 IST

“The US will pay the price for its wrongdoing," foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said at a daily press briefing when asked about what specific countermeasures Beijing would impose, adding “stay tuned."

