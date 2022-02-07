Beijing Winter Olympics: Japanese Snowboarder Rina Yoshika Has Surgery After Crash in Training

Japanese snowboarder Rina Yoshika vowed to “get back on the snow" after undergoing surgery following a horror crash in training at the Beijing Olympics that left her with a spinal injury and torpedoed her Games.

Yoshika crash-landed coming off a jump on the slopestyle course last week and was taken away in an ambulance.

The 22-year-old posted on Instagram on Monday saying “the surgery is over safely" and vowed to get back on her board when she recovers.

“I remember this crash, and I’m very scared, but I don’t want to end up like this so I’m going to focus on my treatment and try to get back on the snow as soon as possible," she wrote.

Advertisement

Yoshika said she was unable to sit up in bed after the crash and that it “may take some time" before she can move freely.

She said she was “disappointed" not to be able to compete in slopestyle and Big Air at the Games.

“I still think about many things and sometimes cry, but I will gradually change my mind and think about what’s next," she wrote.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.