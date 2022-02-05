Beijing Winter Olympics: Norway Team Win Biathlon Mixed Relay Gold

Norway won their second gold medal of the day when the country’s team won Saturday’s biathlon mixed relay at the Beijing Winter Olympics. France took the silver while the team representing the Russian Olympic Committee secured the bronze medal.

Johannes Thingnes Boe brought his team back form the dead as they claimed victory in a thrilling sprint finish. France finished nine-tenths of a second behind the Norwegians while the Russian Olympic Committee team was a further six-tenths of a second off the pace.

Boe’s brilliance allowed Norway to overcome some minor disasters as they seemed to set themselves up for victory only to throw the chance away before he rescued them at the end.

“It was a tough competition with a lot of changes, but Norway have four very good skiers so they are capable of strong comebacks," Hanna Oeberg of the fourth-placed Sweden team told Reuters moments after the race was over.

Norway’s Marte Olsbu Roieseland survived trouble with her ski poles and rifle to build a lead of 21 seconds over the Italians at the first changeover, but Tiril Eckhoff let that slip with some wayward shots to allow Italy’s Dorothea Wierer to cruise into the lead.

With the flags fluttering in all directions in the swirling breeze, all three nations shot perfectly from the prone position to leave France’s Emilien Jacquelin with a 22.7 second lead entering his second lap.

Despite freezing temperatures, a pressure-cooker atmosphere was building inside the National Biathlon Centre and it exploded in the form of Boe as he took over from his brother Tarjei for the final lap.

A superb display of shooting allowed Eduard Latypov to maintain a lead for the Russians as many others struggled, but Boe’s blistering power put Norway back in the mix ahead of the last lap behind the French in third place.

The Norwegian closed the gap and then decided to bide his time before accelerating into the home stretch to blast past his opponents, triumphantly punching the air as he crossed the line.

Earlier, the first gold medal of Beijing Winter Olympics went to Norwegian skiier Therese Johaug as she won the women’s 7.5km-plus-7.5km skiathlon cross-country.

Johaug, the clear favourite ahead of the event, finished the course in 44min 13.7sec to take what is expected to be the first of many cross-country skiing medals for Norway at these Games. Natalia Nepryaeva battled it out with Austria’s Teresa Stadlober for second place, with the Russian prevailing to finish 0.3 seconds ahead to clinch silver.

It was a triumphant Olympic comeback for Johaug. She won relay gold at the 2010 Olympics and a bronze and silver in 2014, but missed the 2018 Pyeongchang Games because of a doping suspension.

She had tested positive for a steroid which she said was in a lip balm given to her by a team doctor.

