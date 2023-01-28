Belarus President Toasts Aryna Sabalenka's Australian Open Triumph

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko was on Saturday shown toasting the health of his country’s tennis player Aryna Sabalenka following her victory at the Australian Open in Melbourne.

“Now Aryna has everything!" Lukashenko said sitting at a table laid with fruits, flowers and a small white dog siting among the plates in a video posted by a Telegram channel close to the presidency.

Also Read | ‘Doesn’t Surprise Anybody Anymore’: Atletico Hit Out at Real Madrid ‘Influence’ on Referees

“We need to wish her personal happiness, health and new victories. Aryna, to you!" the 68-year-old president said before drinking from a shot glass with a clear-coloured liquid.

Advertisement

Belarus’s Sabalenka won her first Grand Slam title at the Australian Open on Saturday against Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina, winning 4-6, 6-3, 6-4 following an arm-wrestle match on Rod Laver Arena.

Also Read | ISL 2022-23: Dimitri Petratos Double Helps ATK Mohun Bagan Down Odisha FC 2-0

Sabalenka competed under a neutral flag in the wake of Russia’s military campaign in Ukraine.

Lukashenko is a close ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin and backed Moscow’s February offensive in the pro-Western country.

Read all the Latest Sports News here