Belgian GP: Flying Man Grabs Limelight Ahead of Third Practice Session in Spa

A flying man was spotted at the Spa-Francorchamps before the qualification round of Belgian Grand Prix. Fans were quite surprised to see the man who was seen standing on a flying device as he flew over famous corners such as Eau Rouge and down the Kemmel Straight.

Formula One’s official Twitter handle also shared the video of the incident and captioned it, “Commuting 2050 #BelgianGP #F1"

Franky Zapata was seen riding on his Flyboard over the circuit prior to the third practice session ahead of the Belgian GP.

While several fans also took to Twitter to share videos of the flying man from different angles.

The videos went viral on social media in no time as the incident became the highlight of the day in Belgian GP.

Meanwhile, Sergio Perez topped the times for Red Bull ahead of his team-mate and championship leader Max Verstappen in Saturday’s third and final practice session for this weekend’s Belgian Grand Prix.

The Mexican driver clocked a best lap of 1 min 45.047sec to outpace the world champion by 0.137 seconds, proving Red Bull’s dominance at the majestic Spa-Francorchamps circuit.

Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz, who was fastest in Friday’s opening session, was third quickest ahead of Lando Norris of McLaren, Alpine’s two-time champion Fernando Alonso and George Russell of Mercedes.

Perez’s performance was a boost for Red Bull as both Verstappen and his main title rival Charles Leclerc of Ferrari are among seven drivers set to start Sunday’s race from the back of the grid after taking penalties for new power-units.

Leclerc ended up seventh, having spun into a barrier and causing a brief red flag intervention late in the session, ahead of four-time champion Sebastian Vettel of Aston Martin, Esteban Ocon in the second Alpine and Pierre Gasly of Alpha Tauri.

(With AFP Inputs)

