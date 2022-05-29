Belgrade Rowing World Cup 2022: Mixed Day for India in Serbia

It was a mixed day for Indian rowers at the World Cup 1 as India A team finished fifth in the semifinals of the Men’s Coxless Fours section while in Men’s Lightweight Double Sculls, the India A team moved to Final B.

Overall, three teams moved to Final B (Men’s Coxless Fours, Lightweight Men’s Double Sculls and Men’s Quadruple Sculls) while the other three finished their races with placings and bowed out of the Championships.

In the Men’s Coxless Fours semifinal, the India A team of Jaswinder Singh, Bheem Singh, Punit Kumar and Ashish finished fifth in semifinal 1 clocking 6:13.06 on the second day of competitions, on Saturday. The team now moved to Final B.

In Men’s Lightweight Double Sculls, the Indian team of Olympians Arjun Lal Jat and Arvind Singh finished fifth in 07:04.44. Starting in Lane 2, they completed 500m in 1:40.06, 1000m in 3:24.32 and 1500m in 5:15.52 as they moved from sixth to finish fifth.

Indian single sculler Dushyant finished fifth in Final D with a time of 7:17.47 ahead of the Chinese sculler and bowed out of the race.

In the Men’s Coxless Four, the India B team of Jasveer Singh, Iqbal Singh, Iqbal Singh, Charanjeet Singh finished Final C with a time of 6:12.36.

In the Repechage race of the Men’s Quadruple Sculls, the Indian scullers, Ashish Phuga, Sukhjinder Singh, Jakar Khan and Sukhmeet Singh, finished their race with a time of 6:17.95 and moved to Final B.

