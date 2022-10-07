BEN vs HAR Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain and Starting Line-up for Bengal Warriors vs Haryana Steelers, Match 6, Pro Kabbadi League

Bengal Warriors will take on Haryana Steelers in the sixth match of the Pro Kabbadi League (PKL) on October 8. Haryana Steelers finished in the seventh position on the standings in the last edition of PKL. They will be eager to improve their performance this time around.

Meanwhile, Bengal Warriors had finished even lower than Haryana. Both teams will look to make a winning start to their PKL campaigns. Maninder Singh will be the key player for Bengal Warriors. If Maninder’s raids are effective, Bengal will be a tough team to beat. For Haryana, the likes of Rakesh Narwal and Lovepreet Singh hold all the cards. The match promises to be a riveting contest.

Ahead of the sixth match of the Pro Kabbadi League between Bengal Warriors and Haryana Steelers, here is all you need to know:

On what date will the sixth match of the Pro Kabbadi League between Bengal Warriors and Haryana Steelers be played?

The sixth match of the Pro Kabbadi League between Bengal Warriors and Haryana Steelers will be played on October 8, Saturday.

Where will the sixth match of the Pro Kabbadi League between Bengal Warriors and Haryana Steelers be played?

The sixth match of the Pro Kabbadi League between Bengal Warriors and Haryana Steelers will be played at the Shree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium, Bengaluru.

What time will the sixth match of the Pro Kabbadi League between Bengal Warriors and Haryana Steelers begin?

The sixth match of the Pro Kabbadi League between Bengal Warriors and Haryana Steelers will begin at 9:30 pm IST, on October 8.

Which TV channels will broadcast the sixth match of the Pro Kabbadi League between Bengal Warriors and Haryana Steelers?

The sixth match of the Pro Kabbadi League between Bengal Warriors and Haryana Steelers will be telecast on the Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the sixth match of the Pro Kabbadi League between Bengal Warriors and Haryana Steelers?

The sixth match of the Pro Kabbadi League between Bengal Warriors and Haryana Steelers will be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

BEN vs HAR Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Maninder Singh

Vice-Captain: Rakesh Narwal

Suggested Dream 11 team for BEN vs HAR Dream11:

DEF: Ankit, Mohit, Surender Nadda

ALL: Deepak Hooda

RAI: Maninder Singh, Rakesh Narwal, Manjeet

BEN vs HAR Predicted Line-up:

Bengal Warriors Predicted Playing Line-up: Maninder Singh, Deepak Hooda, Surender Nadda, Shrikant Jadhav, Akash Pikalmunde, Amit Sheoran, Parveen Satpal

Haryana Steelers Predicted Playing Line-up: Ankit, Mohit, Joginder Narwal, Rakesh Narwal, Manjeet, Lovepreet Singh, Nitin Rawal

