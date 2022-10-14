BEN vs PAT Dream11 Team Prediction: Bengal Warriors vs Patna Pirates, Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing 7s for BEN vs PAT Pro Kabbadi League 2022, BEN vs PAT match 21, October 15, Sree Kanteerava Stadium, Bengaluru, 9:30 pm IST

BEN VS PAT Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for Monday’s BEN vs PAT Pro Kabbadi League 2022 match 21 between Bengal Warriors and Patna Pirates: Match number 21 in the Pro Kabaddi League Season 9 will pit second-placed Bengal Warriors against the eleventh-placed Patna Pirates at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru. The match will be the last encounter of the triple-header on Saturday, October 15, and will begin at 9:30 pm IST.

The Bengal Warriors have made a strong comeback after going down against Haryana Steelers in the season opener. The Warriors have marched to a couple of comprehensive victories since their defeat and will look to go top of the points table with a win against the Pirates. Star raider Maninder Singh has looted points for fun while all-rounder Deepak Niwas Hooda has produced some good displays.

Meanwhile, the Patna Pirates have endured a dismal start to their campaign and are struggling to get a win under their belt. Star raider Sachin Tanwar has been scoring the bulk of raid points while his teammates have not given him enough support. They will be looking to edge past the Bengal side to bad their first win of the season.

Will the Bengal Warriors rise to the top of the league or will the Patna Pirates halt their winning run? Let’s find out on Saturday evening!

Ahead of the match between Bengal Warriors and Patna Pirates; here is everything you need to know:

BEN VS PAT Telecast

The match between Bengal Warriors and Patna Pirates will be broadcasted live on the Star Sports Network.

BEN VS PAT Live Streaming

The match between Bengal Warriors and Patna Pirates will be streamed live on the Disney+Hotstar app and website.

BEN VS PAT Match Details

The BEN vs PAT match will be played at Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru on Saturday, October 15, at 9:30 pm IST.

BEN VS PAT Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Maninder Singh

Vice-Captain: Sachin Tanwar

Suggested Playing 7s for BEN VS PAT Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Defenders: Shubham Shinde, Sunil, Shrikant Jadhav

All-Rounders: Deepak Niwas Hooda, Mohammadreza Chiyaneh

Raiders: Sachin Tanwar, Maninder Singh

Bengal Warriors and Patna Pirates Possible Starting Line-up:

Bengal Warriors: Maninder Singh, Vaibhav Garje, Balaji D, Deepak Niwas Hooda, Shrikant Jadhav, Shubham Shinde, Girish Maruti

Patna Pirates: Sachin Tanwar, Neeraj Kumar, Sajin C, Rohit Gulia, Abdul Insamam, Sunil, Mohammadreza Chiyaneh

