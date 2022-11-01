BEN vs TAM Dream11 Team Prediction: Bengal Warriors vs Tamil Thalaivas Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Wednesday's PKL 2022-23 BEN vs TAM match, November 2, Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex in Balewadi, Pune, 8:30 pm IST

Tamil Thalaivas will aim to carry forward their two-match winning streak when they face Bengal Warriors in Pro Kabaddi League on Wednesday. The match between Bengal Warriors and Tamil Thalaivas will be played at the Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex in Balewadi, Pune.

In their last Pro Kabaddi League fixture, Tamil Thalaivas produced a sensational game to earn a 49-39 win over defending champions Dabang Delhi KC. Tamil Thalaivas raider Narender exhibited a stellar show and registered 24 points to guide his side to a terrific victory.

However, the ninth season of the Pro Kabaddi League has not proved to be a fruitful one for Tamil Thalaivas so far. With just three wins from eight matches, they currently claim the 11th spot on the Pro Kabaddi League points table.

Meanwhile, the 2022-23 season has not been much different for Bengal Warriors either. The winners of the 2019 edition have managed to secure just four wins from eight games this season.

With 26 points from eight matches, Bengal Warriors currently find themselves in the ninth spot in the Pro Kabaddi League standings.

Ahead of the Pro Kabaddi League match between Bengal Warriors and Tamil Thalaivas, here is everything you need to know:

BEN vs TAM Telecast

The Star Sports Network has the broadcasting right for Bengal Warriors vs Tamil Thalaivas Pro Kabaddi League match.

BEN vs TAM Live Streaming

The Pro Kabaddi League match between Bengal Warriors and Tamil Thalaivas will be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar.

BEN vs TAM Match Details

The Bengal Warriors vs Tamil Thalaivas Pro Kabaddi League match will be played at the Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex in Balewadi, Pune on Wednesday, November 2, at 8:30 pm IST.

BEN vs TAM Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Balaji D

Vice-Captain: Maninder Singh

Suggested Playing XI for BEN vs TAM Dream11 Fantasy Kabaddi:

Defenders: Girish Maruti, Shubham Shinde, Mohit, Sahil Gulia

All-rounders: Balaji D

Raiders: Maninder Singh, Ajinkya Pawar

Bengal Warriors vs Tamil Thalaivas Possible Starting line-up:

Bengal Warriors Predicted Starting line-up: Maninder Singh, Vaibhav Garje, Balaji D, Deepak Hooda, Shrikant Jadhav, Shubham Shinde, Girish Maruti

Tamil Thalaivas Predicted Starting Line-up: Narender, M. Abhishek, Mohit, Himanshu, Ajinkya Pawar, Sagar, Sahil Gulia

