Bengal Warriors, Bengaluru Bulls, Dabang Delhi K.C. Share Thoughts Ahead Of Pro Kabaddi League Auctions

Vivo Pro Kabaddi League (PKL), will be holding the much-awaited Season 9 Player Auction on August 5 - 6, 2022 in Mumbai. All the 12 teams are currently working on their Player Auction strategy and are eager to build strong teams for the upcoming season 9.

Speaking ahead of the Player Auctions, Sandip Tarkas (CEO, Bengal Warriors) said, “Every auction takes a lot of preparation and this time is no different. We are looking forward to the auctions. Like every team, we too want to put together a strong combination through the auctions, and are fine-tuning our strategies for the same in the weeks leading to the auctions. We are looking forward to finding some new stars who will set this auction on fire and create enough excitement for the fans!"

Meanwhile, Kirthi Muralikrishnan (CEO, Bengaluru Bulls) said, " The player auctions are the most important time for any team as it’s the only chance to form the strongest team possible for the vivo Pro Kabaddi League. We have a few players in mind that we want to acquire and we believe that we will be able to construct a formidable outfit for the upcoming season."

The Dabang Delhi K.C. Director, Durganath Wagle expressed, “It’s going to be very interesting player auctions as for the first time there will be young players from the Khelo India University Games 2021 in the auction pool as well. The VIVO Pro Kabaddi League has always provided a platform for young players to reach the stars and we are hoping to acquire a lot of youngsters this season who we hope will be the future for us"

vivo PKL Player Auction will be broadcast LIVE on 5th August, 6:30 PM onwards on the Star Sports Network and Disney+ Hotstar.

