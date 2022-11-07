The ninth edition of Pro Kabbadi League will feature another exciting match as Bengal Warriors will take on U.P. Yoddhas. Pardeep Narwal-led U.P. Yoddhas will face an uphill task when they lock horns with the resurgent warriors of Bengal. U.P. Yoddhas haven’t had a great season and are languishing at the 11th position on the points table. They were too timid in their last match against Haryana Steelers and registered a draw. U.P. Yoddhas’ raiders Pardeep Narwal and Surender Gill were very impressive but couldn’t take their team across the finish line. They would like to make amends against Bengal Warriors. But it won’t be easy as Bengal Warriors are looking very good as a side. Bengal were clinical against Gujarat Giants in their last match and will be looking to collect maximum points on Tuesday.

Ahead of the Pro Kabbadi League match between Bengal Warriors and U.P. Yoddhas, here is all you need to know:

Advertisement

On what date will the Pro Kabbadi League match between Bengal Warriors and U.P. Yoddhas be played?

The Pro Kabbadi League match between Bengal Warriors and U.P. Yoddhas will be played on November 8, Tuesday.

Where will the Pro Kabbadi League match between Bengal Warriors and U.P. Yoddhas be played?

The Pro Kabbadi League match between Bengal Warriors and U.P. Yoddhas will be played at the Shree Shivchhatrapati Sports Complex, Pune.

What time will the Pro Kabbadi League match between Bengal Warriors and U.P. Yoddhas begin?

The Pro Kabbadi League match between Bengal Warriors and U.P. Yoddhas will begin at 7:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Pro Kabbadi League match between Bengal Warriors and U.P. Yoddhas?

The Pro Kabbadi League match between Bengal Warriors and U.P. Yoddhas will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Pro Kabbadi League match between Bengal Warriors and U.P. Yoddhas?

Advertisement

The Pro Kabbadi League match between Bengal Warriors and U.P. Yoddhas will be streamed live on the Disney+Hotstar app and website.

Bengal Warriors Probable Starting 7: Shubham Shinde, Vaibhav Garje, Girish Maruti, Deepak Hooda, Balaji D, Maninder Singh, Shrikant Jadhav

U.P. Yoddhas Probable Starting 7: Pardeep Narwal, Ashu Singh, Shubham Kumar, Surender Gill, Rohit Tomar, Nitesh Kumar, Sumit

Read all the Latest Sports News here