Bengaluru Bulls vs Bengal Warriors, UP Yoddhas vs Delhi Dabang, Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Pro Kabaddi League Season 9 Live Coverage on Live TV Online

The Pro Kabaddi League Season 9 is in full swing, and fans have been entertained by some high-octane encounters in the tournament. The Bengaluru Bulls will return to face the Bengal Warriors in the first match of the day on Wednesday, October 12. Later in the evening, the UP Yoddhas would battle the Delhi Dabang in Bengaluru’s Sree Kanteerava Stadium.

Both the Bengaluru Bulls and the Bengal Warriors come into this game having won their previous PKL 9 matches and will aim to capitalize on the momentum. Bengaluru Bulls have won their first two matches, while Bengal Warriors have won and lost one match apiece.

This will be a race between a ship that sails smoothly and another that has been battered by waves and rocks in the middle of the sea. UP Yodha’s inconsistent performance against U Mumba has cast doubt on their raiding ability. The Mumba defense effectively neutralized Pardeep Narwal, Surender Gill, and Durgesh, whilst the Yodha defense was prone to unforced errors.

Dabang Delhi appears to be at ease on the Naveen Express, as they have won both of their games. In their second game, they defeated the Gujarat Fortune Giants by a score of 20 points. Naveen added another Super 10, but it was young raider Manjeet who stunned everyone with his acrobatic abilities.

Ahead of the Pro Kabbadi League matches between Bengaluru Bulls and Bengal Warriors, UP Yoddhas and Delhi Dabang, here is all you need to know:

On what date will the Pro Kabbadi League matches between Bengaluru Bulls and Bengal Warriors, UP Yoddhas and Delhi Dabang be played?

The Pro Kabbadi League matches between Bengaluru Bulls and Bengal Warriors, UP Yoddhas and Delhi Dabang will be played on Wednesday, October 12.

Where will the matches between Bengaluru Bulls and Bengal Warriors, UP Yoddhas and Delhi Dabang be played?

The Pro Kabbadi League matches on Tuesday will be played at Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru.

What time will the matches between Bengaluru Bulls and Bengal Warriors, UP Yoddhas and Delhi Dabang begin?

The Pro Kabbadi League match between Bengaluru Bulls and Bengal Warriors will begin at 7:30 pm IST.

The Pro Kabbadi League match between UP Yoddhas and Delhi Dabang will begin at 8:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Pro Kabbadi League 2022 matches?

The Pro Kabbadi League matches will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Pro Kabbadi League 2022 matches?

The Pro Kabbadi League matches will be streamed live on the Disney+Hotstar app and website.

Match 1 Squads

Bengaluru Bulls Squad: Vikash Kandola, More G B, Lala Mohar Yadav, Neeraj Narwal, Harmanjit Singh, Bharat, Nageshor Tharu, Mahender Singh (c), Saurabh Nandal, Mayur Kadam, Sudhakar Krishant, Rohit Kumar, Vinod Naik, Aman, Rajnesh, Yash Hooda, Sachin Narwal, Rahul Khatik

Bengal Warriors Squad: Shrikant Jadhav, Aslam Saja, Mohamed Thambi, Maninder Singh, R Guhan, Suyog Baban Gaikar, Parshant Kumar, Akash Pikalmunde, Girish Ernak, Amit Sheoran, Parveen Satpal, Shubham Shinde, Soleiman Pahlevani, Surender Nada, Sakthivel R, Vaibhav Bhausaheb Garje, Deepak Niwas Hooda, Ajinkya Rohidas Kapre, Rohit, Ashish Kumar (Sangwan), Balaji D, Vinod Kumar, Manoj Gowda K.

Match 2 Squads

UP Yoddhas Squad: Pardeep Narwal, Nitin Tomar, Rathan K James, Namaba Kamweti, Gulveer Singh, Surender Gill, Anil Kumar, Durgesh Kumar, Aman, Rohit Tomar, Mahipa,l Abozar Mohajer, Mighani Babu, Murugasan, Jaideep, Sumit, Nitesh Kumar, Ashu Singh, Shubham Kumar, Gurdeep, Nehal Desai, Nitin Panwar

Delhi Dabang Squad: Naveen Kumar, Manjeet, Ashu Malik, Ashish Narwal, Suraj Panwar, Ravi Kumar, Sandeep Dhull, Amit Hooda, Vishal, Anil Kumar, Monu, Dipak, Krishan, Vinay Kumar, Vijay, Mohammad Liton Ali, Aakash, Vijay, Tejas Patil, Reza Katoulinezhad

