Bengaluru Bulls vs Gujarat Giants, Tamil Thalaivas vs Puneri Paltan Live Streaming: When and Where to watch Pro Kabaddi League S9 Live Coverage

The Pro Kabaddi League will feature two amazing matchups on Super Sunday. League leaders Bengaluru Bulls will clash against the Gujarat Giants in the first game of the day, while Puneri Paltan will take to the mat to lock horns with the Tamil Thalaivas in the second encounter.

Bengaluru Bulls have stepped up their game in this edition and currently sit top of the points standings. A win on Sunday will surely take them quite close to securing a place in the playoffs.

On the other hand, Gujarat Giants remain in seventh place with four wins in their kitty. Their loss against the Patna Pirates in their last match was quite humiliating. The Giants must get back to the drawing board and improve their tactics in order to move up the charts.

Similar to the Bengaluru side, the Puneri Paltan have gathered momentum in the competition and are currently placed second in the points chart. After a dismal start, skipper Fazel Atrachali and his men have improved drastically and are unbeaten in their last five matches. Their confidence is sky-high and will look to secure another win against the Tamil Thalaivas.

The Thalaivas have shown glimpses of quality here and there but their inconsistency has been their biggest issue. Struggling at tenth place with just three wins in nine games, the Tamil Nadu-based franchise will be desperate to pull up their socks and secure wins in the league.

Ahead of the Pro Kabaddi League matches between Bengaluru Bulls and Gujarat Giants, Tamil Thalaivas and Puneri Paltan, here is all you need to know:

On what date will the Pro Kabaddi League matches between Bengaluru Bulls and Gujarat Giants, Tamil Thalaiva, and Puneri Paltan be played?

The Pro Kabaddi League matches between Bengaluru Bulls and Gujarat Giants, Tamil Thalaivas, and Puneri Paltan will be played on Sunday, November 6.

Where will the matches between Bengaluru Bulls and Gujarat Giants, Tamil Thalaivas, and Puneri Paltan be played?

The Pro Kabaddi League matches on Tuesday will be played at the Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Wrestling Hall.

What time will the matches between Bengaluru Bulls and Gujarat Giants, Tamil Thalaivas, and Puneri Paltan begin?

The Pro Kabaddi League match between Bengaluru Bulls and Gujarat Giants will begin at 7:30 pm IST.

The Pro Kabaddi League match between Tamil Thalaivas and Puneri Paltan will begin at 8:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Pro Kabaddi League 2022 matches?

The Pro Kabaddi League matches will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Pro Kabaddi League 2022 matches?

The Pro Kabaddi League matches will be streamed live on the Disney+Hotstar app and website.

Match 1 Squads

Bengaluru Bulls Squad: Vikash Kandola, More G B, Lala Mohar Yadav, Neeraj Narwal, Harmanjit Singh, Bharat, Nageshor Tharu, Mahender Singh (c), Saurabh Nandal, Mayur Kadam, Sudhakar Krishant, Rohit Kumar, Vinod Naik, Aman, Rajnesh, Yash Hooda, Sachin Narwal, Rahul Khatik

Gujarat Giants Squad: Chandran Ranjit, Pardeep Kumar, Rakesh, Dong Geon Lee, Mahendra Ganesh Rajput, Purna Sing, Sawin, Gaurav Chhikara, Parteek Dhaiya, Sohil, Sonu Singh, Baldev Singh Kapil Manuj, Ujjval Singh, Sourav Gulia, Vinod Kumar, Young Chang Ko Rinku Narwal, Sandeep Kandola Arkam Shaikh, Shankar Bhimraj Gadai, Rohan Singh

Match 2 Squads

Tamil Thalaivas Squad: Pawan Kumar, Ajinkya Ashok Pawar, Jatin, Himanshu, Narender, Sagar, M. Abhishek, Ashish Md. Arif Rabbani, Himanshu Mohit, Sahil, Arpit, Saroha Visvanath V. Thanushan, Laxmamohan K. Abhimanyu

Puneri Paltan Squad: Aslam Mustafa Inamdar, Mohit Goyat, Aditya Tushar Shinde, Akash Santosh Shinde, Pankaj Mohite, Shubham Nitin Shelke, Fazel Atrachali, Sombir, Badal Taqdir Singh, Abinesh Nadarajan, Sanket Sawant, Alankar Kaluram Patil, Balasaheb Shahaji Jadhav, Rakesh Bhalle Ram, D Mahindraprasad, Harsh Mahesh Lad, Mohammad Esmaeil Nabibakhsh, Govind Gurjar

