Bengaluru Bulls vs Haryana Steelers Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Pro Kabbadi League Season 9 Live

Bengaluru Bulls and Haryana Steelers will face-off in match 68 of the Pro Kabbadi League on November 9. Bengaluru Bulls had a great start to the tournament and are in third place on the points table. But Bengaluru Bulls are coming into this match after two successive defeats. They would be hurting from a narrow loss they suffered against Gujarat Giants. Bengaluru Bulls would be looking for a comprehensive win against a weak Haryana Steelers on Wednesday. They will again rely on Vikash Khandola and Bharat in this crucial clash against Haryana.

Meanwhile, time is running out for Haryana Steelers in this tournament. They need a clinical win in order to salvage their fledging campaign. It can be anybody’s game if Nitin Rawal and Manjeet find their mojo.

Ahead of the Pro Kabbadi League match between Bengaluru Bulls and Haryana Steelers, here is all you need to know:

On what date will the Pro Kabbadi League match between Bengaluru Bulls and Haryana Steelers be played?

The Pro Kabbadi League match between Bengaluru Bulls and Haryana Steelers will be played on November 9, Wednesday.

Where will the Pro Kabbadi League match between Bengaluru Bulls and Haryana Steelers be played?

The Pro Kabbadi League match between Bengaluru Bulls and Haryana Steelers will be played at the Shree Shivchhatrapati Sports Complex, Pune.

What time will the Pro Kabbadi League match between Bengaluru Bulls and Haryana Steelers begin?

The Pro Kabbadi League match between Bengaluru Bulls and Haryana Steelers will begin at 7:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Pro Kabbadi League match between Bengaluru Bulls and Haryana Steelers?

The Pro Kabbadi League match between Bengaluru Bulls and Haryana Steelers will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Pro Kabbadi League match between Bengaluru Bulls and Haryana Steelers?

The Pro Kabbadi League match between Bengaluru Bulls and Haryana Steelers will be streamed live on the Disney+Hotstar app and website.

Bengaluru Bulls Probable Starting 7: Vikash Khandola, Bharat, Neeraj Narwal, Saurabh Nandal, Mahender Singh, Aman, GB More

Haryana Steelers Probable Starting 7: Jaideep Kuldeep, Monu Hooda, Mohit, Joginder Narwal, Nitin Rawal, Manjeet, Meetu Mehender

