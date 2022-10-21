Bengaluru Bulls vs Patna Pirates, UP Yoddha vs Tamil Thalaivas Live Streaming: When and Where to watch Pro Kabbadi League Season 9 Live Coverage on Live TV Online

Pro Kabbadi League Live Streaming: When and Where to watch Bengaluru Bulls vs Patna Pirates, UP Yoddha vs Tamil Thalaivas Pro Kabbadi League Season 9 Live Coverage on Live TV Online: The Pro Kabaddi League season 9 matches are coming thick and fast and we have another doubleheader scheduled for Sunday, October 23. In the opening match of the day, the Bengaluru Bulls will clash against the Patna Pirates. Meanwhile, in the second match, the Tamil Thalaivas will be up against UP Yoddha. Both matches will unfold in the Sree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium in Bengaluru.

The Bengaluru Bulls rose to the third position, flooring Tamil Thalaivas 45-28. They will look to continue their impressive run on Sunday. The Bulls will have a chance to extend their streak when they take on a dispirited Patna Pirates who are struggling at the bottom of the league. The Pirates have not turned up at all this season, and are without a win.

The Tamil Thalaivas suffered a huge blow when their star man Pawan Sehrawat was stretchered out following his injury. The Thalaivas have not been able to recover from the blow and just have a solitary win in the tournament so far. Against the U.P Yoddha, they will fancy their chances as the UP side have equally struggled in the tournament. Veteran Pardeep Narwal tried his best to drag them over the line against the Bulls in their last encounter but his efforts went in vain.

Ahead of the Pro Kabbadi League matches between Bengaluru Bulls and Patna Pirates, UP Yoddha and Tamil Thalaivas, here is all you need to know:

On what date will the Pro Kabbadi League matches between Bengaluru Bulls and Patna Pirates, UP Yoddha and Tamil Thalaivas be played?

The Pro Kabbadi League matches between Bengaluru Bulls and Patna Pirates, U.P. Yoddha and Tamil Thalaivas will be played on Sunday, October 22.

Where will the matches between Bengaluru Bulls and Patna Pirates, U.P. Yoddha and Tamil Thalaivas be played?

The Pro Kabbadi League matches on Tuesday will be played at Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru.

What time will the matches between Bengaluru Bulls and Patna Pirates, U.P. Yoddha and Tamil Thalaivas begin?

The Pro Kabbadi League match between Bengaluru Bulls and Patna Pirates will begin at 7:30 pm IST.

The Pro Kabbadi League match between U.P. Yoddha and Tamil Thalaivas will begin at 8:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Pro Kabbadi League 2022 matches?

The Pro Kabbadi League matches will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Pro Kabbadi League 2022 matches?

The Pro Kabbadi League matches will be streamed live on the Disney+Hotstar app and website.

Match 1 Squads

Bengaluru Bulls Squad: Vikash Kandola, More G B, Lala Mohar Yadav, Neeraj Narwal, Harmanjit Singh, Bharat, Nageshor Tharu, Mahender Singh (c), Saurabh Nandal, Mayur Kadam, Sudhakar Krishant, Rohit Kumar, Vinod Naik, Aman, Rajnesh, Yash Hooda, Sachin Narwal, Rahul Khatik

Patna Pirates Squad: Sachin Sushil Gulia, Vishwas S, Anand Surendra Tomar, Ranjit Venkatramana Naik Anuj Kumar Monu, Rohit, Neeraj Kumar Sunil, Thiyagarajan Yuvaraj, Naveen Sharma, Manish, Shivam Chaudhari, Rohit Gulia, Mohammadreza, Shadloui Chiyaneh, Sajin Chandrasekar, Abdul Insamam S, Daniel Omondi Odhiambo, Sagar Kumar

Match 2 Squads

U.P. Yoddha Squad: Pardeep Narwal, Nitin Tomar, Rathan K James, Namaba Kamweti, Gulveer Singh, Surender Gill, Anil Kumar, Durgesh Kumar, Aman, Rohit Tomar, Mahipa,l Abozar Mohajer, Mighani Babu, Murugasan, Jaideep, Sumit, Nitesh Kumar, Ashu Singh, Shubham Kumar, Gurdeep, Nehal Desai, Nitin Panwar

Tamil Thalaivas Squad: Pawan Kumar, Ajinkya Ashok Pawar, Jatin, Himanshu, Narender, Sagar, M. Abishek, Ashish Md. Arif Rabbani, Himanshu Mohit, Sahil, Arpit, SarohaVisvanath V. Thanushan, Laxmamohan K. Abhimanyu

