Bengaluru Bulls vs Puneri Paltan Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch PKL 2022-23 Live Coverage on Live TV Online

Both Bengaluru Bulls and Puneri Paltan have displayed an impressive show this season so far. Bengaluru Bulls are at the top spot on the points table with 56 points from 15 games. The men from Pune, on the other hand, are a close second with 54 points from 15 games.

The two teams are now all set to face each other on Sunday at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium in Hyderabad.

ALSO READ| FIFA World Cup 2022 Group D Analysis and Prediction: France Trace History with Australia and Denmark as Unlikely Landmines

Advertisement

Puneri Paltan had suffered their last defeat in the high-voltage Maharashtra derby against U Mumba on November 11. However, the team from Pune regained the winning momentum and won their next two games to script a prompt comeback.

Meanwhile, Bengaluru Bulls have so far managed to win 10 of their first 15 games till now. The table-toppers will head into the fixture after getting the better of the Gujarat Giants, in their last game.

Ahead of Sunday’s PKL match between Bengaluru Bulls and Puneri Paltan; here is all you need to know:

What date Pro Kabaddi League 2022-23 match between Bengaluru Bulls and Puneri Paltan will be played?

The Pro Kabaddi League 2022-23 match between Bengaluru Bulls and Puneri Paltan will take place on November 20, Sunday.

Where will the Pro Kabaddi League 2022-23 match Bengaluru Bulls vs Puneri Paltan be played?

The Pro Kabaddi League match between Bengaluru Bulls and Puneri Paltan will be played at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium in Hyderabad.

What time will the Pro Kabaddi League 2022-23 match Bengaluru Bulls vs Puneri Paltan begin?

Advertisement

The Pro Kabaddi League match between Bengaluru Bulls and Puneri Paltan will begin at 8:30 pm IST.

Also Read | Asian Cup Table Tennis: Manika Batra Crashes Out in Semifinals

Which TV channels will broadcast the Bengaluru Bulls vs Puneri Paltan Pro Kabaddi League match?

The Bengaluru Bulls vs Puneri Paltan Pro Kabaddi League match will be televised on Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Bengaluru Bulls vs Puneri Paltan Pro Kabaddi League match?

Advertisement

Bengaluru Bulls vs Puneri Paltan Pro Kabaddi League match will be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar.

Bengaluru Bulls vs Puneri Paltan Possible line-up:

Bengaluru Bulls Predicted Starting Line-up: Bharat, Neeraj Narwal, Aman, Vikash Khandola, Mahender Singh, Saurabh Nandal, Mayur Kadam

Puneri Paltan Predicted Starting Line-up: Akash Shinde, Aslam Inamdar, Mohit Goyat, Fazel Atrachali, Abinesh Nadarajan, Sombir, Sanket Sawant

Read all the Latest Sports News here