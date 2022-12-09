Bengaluru Bulls vs U Mumba Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch PKL 2022-23 Live Coverage on Live TV Online

The Bengaluru Bulls have created some momentum after winning their last two fixtures in the Pro Kabbadi League. Their last encounter against the Patna Pirates resulted in a massive win as Bharat snatched 20 points in the game.

Neeraj Narwal assisted him beautifully after claiming 10 points on the mat as well. The Bulls are currently placed in the third position on the PKL table and would look to further cement their position in the top four.

Meanwhile, U Mumba have lost their last four games in a row. This is a stat that they would want to change if they want to salvage their 2022-23 Pro Kabaddi League season at this stage.

A line of unfavourable results has seen them slip into 9th position on the PKL table with 51 points from 21 games. They also encountered a heavy defeat at the hands of Dabang Delhi in their last game.

The recent form and position may favour Bengaluru Bulls but the U Mumba are also capable of pulling off an upset on their day.

Ahead of the PKL match between Bengaluru Bulls and U Mumba, here is all you need to know:

On what date will the Pro Kabaddi League 2022-23 match between Bengaluru Bulls vs U Mumba be played?

The Pro Kabaddi League 2022-23 match between Bengaluru Bulls and U Mumba will take place on December 10, Saturday.

Where will the Pro Kabaddi League 2022-23 match Bengaluru Bulls vs U Mumba be played?

The Pro Kabaddi League match between Bengaluru Bulls and U Mumba will be played at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium in Hyderabad.

What time will the Pro Kabaddi League 2022-23 match Bengaluru Bulls vs U Mumba begin?

The Pro Kabaddi League match between Bengaluru Bulls and U Mumba will begin at 7:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Bengaluru Bulls vs U Mumba Pro Kabaddi League match?

The Bengaluru Bulls vs U Mumba Pro Kabaddi League match will be televised on Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Bengaluru Bulls vs U Mumba Pro Kabaddi League match?

The Bengaluru Bulls vs U Mumba Pro Kabaddi League match will be streamed live on Disney+Hotstar.

Bengaluru Bulls vs U Mumba Possible line-up:

Bengaluru Bulls Predicted Starting Line-up: Bharat, Neeraj Narwal, Mahender Singh, Sachin Narwal, Vikash Khandola, Aman, Saurabh Nandal

U Mumba Predicted Starting Line-up: Rinku, Ashish, Guman Singh, Rahul Sethpal, Heidarali Ekrami, Mohit Khaler, Kiran Magar

