Bengaluru Open: Chun-Hsin Tseng Rallies to Beat Borna Gojo and Seal Title

Chun-hsin Tseng of Chinese Taipei clinched the Bengaluru Open ATP Challenger title after beating qualifier Borna Gojo of Croatia in straight sets in the final on Sunday.

The 20-year-old player won 6-4 7-5 over the crowd-favourite Gojo in the summit clash that lasted one hour and 44 minutes for his second ATP Challenger title.

Despite the fact that there was no Indian involved in the final, a sizeable crowd had gathered to witness the title clash.

Tseng, who has an impeccable record as a junior finishing as World No.1 in 2018, began on a shaky note, trying to gauge his rival’s game. He won a break in the fifth game to take the upper hand in the opening set.

The second set was a roller-coaster ride with Tseng grabbing the first two games with a break in the first.

The change of shirt in the second set seemed to have changed his outlook as Bojo played some aggressive tennis coupled with deft cross-court drop shots and seemed to be running away with the second set when he led 5-2.

However, the diminutive Chinese Taipei player’s never-give-up spirit came to the fore as he began his fightback, winning five games in a row.

He was also gifted some points by an error-prone Gojo who lost his serve in the ninth game owing to two double faults. Gojo once again lost his serve in the 11th game after being two game points up.

The agility and the manner in which Tseng put the ball back into the court was the key factor for his win.

“It was a little bit up and down. It was difficult to adjust initially and control the ball as it was getting dark and fast," said Tseng, who pocketed USD 7,200 and 80 ATP ranking points after his win.

“I knew he had a good serve but I had to keep making longer rallies. After 2-5 down, I told myself to relax and keep going."

Gojo earned USD 4,240 and 50 ATP ranking points.

