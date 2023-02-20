Home » News » Sports » Bengaluru Open: Mukund Sasikumar, Prajnesh Gunneswaran Open With Wins

Bengaluru Open: Mukund Sasikumar, Prajnesh Gunneswaran Open With Wins

The 26-year-old Sasikumar routed Andrew Paulson in his confident 6-1, 6-4 win while India's top-ranked player Gunneswaran got the better of Zimbabwean Benjamin Lock in a 7-5, 6-4 triumph

Advertisement

PTI

Last Updated: February 20, 2023, 00:03 IST

Bengaluru, India

Mukund Sasikumar (IANS)
Mukund Sasikumar (IANS)

Indian tennis players Mukund Sasikumar and Prajnesh Gunneswaran made their way into the final qualifying round at the Bengaluru Open after registering contrasting victories on Sunday.

The prestigious ATP Challenger event is being organised by the Karnataka State Lawn Tennis Association (KSLTA) at the KSLTA Stadium in Bengaluru.

ALSO READ| Premier League: Manchester United Thrash Leicester City 3-0

The 26-year-old Sasikumar, who is ranked 402 in the world, dominated World No. 170 Andrew Paulson during his confident 6-1, 6-4 win.

RELATED NEWS

India No. 1 Gunneswaran, on the other hand, faced some tough challenge from Zimbabwean Benjamin Lock in the first set, which went into a tie-breaker, but managed to keep things under control to secure a 7-5, 6-4 victory eventually.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, it was heartbreak for Ramkumar Ramanathan, who put up a solid show against the former World No. 78 Yasutaka Uchiyama of Japan before going down fighting 6-3, 5-7, 3-6 in a thrilling three-setter that lasted for more than two hours.

Four other Indians, Sidharth Rawat, Kriish Tyagi, Digvijaypratap Singh and Manish Ganesh, who came as wild cards, also gave it their all but suffered defeats in their respective matches.

Top-seed Tseng Chun-Hsin, Australian Marc Polmans and No. 5 seed Luca Nardi among others will begin their challenge in the singles main draw whereas Sasikumar and Gunneswaran will fight in the final qualifying round earlier in the day.

Read all the Latest Sports News here

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)

Follow us on

first published: February 20, 2023, 00:03 IST
last updated: February 20, 2023, 00:03 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+10PHOTOS

Rubina Dilaik Makes Jaws Drop With Bold Photos In Golden Dress With Plunging Neckline, See The Diva's Sexy Pictures

+8PHOTOS

Kareena Kapoor Khan Raises Temperature In Chic Red Jumpsuit, Check Out The Diva's Most Ravishing Boss Lady Looks