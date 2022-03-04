BFI and FIBA Backed 3x3 Pro Basketball League to Tip Off with Season 3

The Basketball Federation of India (BFI) and International Basketball Federation (FIBA) backed 3×3 Pro Basketball League (3BL) is returning for the third straight season. The season is scheduled to tip off in Chandigarh from 5th March with the finals scheduled on 21st March 2022.

The announcement was made earlier today by Mr. Rohit Bakshi, 3BL Commissioner and Mrs. Prerna Sharma, Director, 3BL. Also in attendance at the press conference in Taj Mahal hotel, were BFI Secretary General Mr. Chander Mukhi Sharma, alongside the top Indian and foreign participating players. Mr. Vikas Bansal and Mr. Rajeev Tiwari, the owners of Gurugram Masters franchise, which is the reigning champion in the men’s league, were present as well.

“We are happy to grant exclusive rights to 3BL’s professional league as an added avenue for our star players to shine," Mr. Chander Mukhi Sharma said. “3BL will provide additional income and exposure to many Indian basketball athletes."

“We strongly believe India will be in 2024 Paris Olympics. By the end of 3BL Season 3, Indian teams’ global FIBA 3×3 federation ranking should be at least 30th, from the current 70th (in men) and 55th (in women). This will give India a boost we all have been waiting for," Mr. Rohit Bakshi said.

“We would like to thank Nivia for coming on board as the official Apparel Partner, Wyndham Chandigarh Mohali as the Hospitality & Venue Partner, and Boxo Singh Sports Worldwide Pvt. Ltd. as the Name Partner," Mrs. Prerna Sharma said. “Being a woman entrepreneur myself, it gives me great joy to have our pathbreaking Women’s League return for a second straight season."

3BL Season 3 will be live streamed on Sony LIV, with additional weekly special programming to be aired on Sony Six.

League Format, Teams & Schedule

Twelve men’s teams and six women’s teams are participating across six rounds. Winners will be announced at the end of each round, and the winner of the final round will be crowned the overall champion.

The detailed fixtures and team rosters are attached separately.

Besides attractive salaries, prize money and FIBA 3×3 ranking points to individual players, the top teams also get the chance to compete at prestigious FIBA 3×3 World Tour events.

“We Will Defend our Title"

Gurugram Masters (men) and Kochi Stars (women) are the defending champions.

“In 3BL season 3, we will defend our title and aim for FIBA 3×3 World Tour Final 2022," Mr. Vikas Bansal, Gurugram Masters owner said.

“We have invested heavily on 3×3 to promote and grow our team this year. We will win the title in 3BL Season 3 and shine in FIBA 3×3 World Tours in 2022," Mr. Rajeev Tiwari, Gurugram Masters owner said.

Top Indian & Foreign Players Welcome 3BL

72 men’s players (across 12 teams) and 36 women’s players (across 6 teams) from across India and abroad will be participating.

Top Indian national team stars such as Raspreet Sidhu (former Indian National team captain), Amjyot Singh Gill (ex-NBA G-League player), Vishesh Bhriguvanshi (Arjuna Awardee), Amritpal Singh (former Indian National team captain), Stephy Nixon, Palpreet Singh (ex-NBA G-League draftee), Aravind Annadurai, Jagdeep Singh Bains, Akilan Pari and Arvind Arumugam will be in action. Joining them will be 3×3 specialists from across the globe, including Indian-origin 3BL stars Inderbir Singh Gill and Bikramjit Gill.

Up-and-coming India talents Princepal Singh (ex-NBA G-League draftee), Sahaij Sekhon, Arvind Kumar and Sejin Mathew, among others, will be making their professional 3×3 debuts.

“It is an honour for me to be representing my city franchise, and that too playing at home," said Mr. Amjyot Singh Gill of Chandigarh Beasts.

“I thank 3BL for providing such a wonderful platform for Indian basketball players. I look forward to leading my Delhi Divas team to its maiden title," Ms. Raspreet Sidhu said.

“I am excited to witness India’s hospitality. Participating in 3BL is an opportunity of a lifetime," said Mr. Carlos Martinez, captain of the Spanish 3×3 Basketball Team and top ranked 3×3 athlete in the world. Martinez will be representing Mumbai Heroes.

