BFI Announces 10 Lakhs Cash Prize for History Making U16 Basketball Team

The Indian U-16 Men Basketball Team clinched 5th place which is the highest Final Standing by any Indian team in the FIBA U16 Men Asian Championship.

Dr K Govindaraj, MLC & President, BFI was extremely happy and delighted with the performance of the Indian U-16 Men Basketball Team. This has been the best performance of the India U-16 Men Basketball Team in decades.

“I congratulate the Head Coach, Support Staff and Players who have put their sincere efforts into making history by advancing to the Quarter-Finals for their best U16 Asian Championship performance ever."

Dr K Govindaraj, MLC & President, BFI has announced a cash prize of Rs.10,00,000 for the Indian U-16 Men Basketball for clinching the 5th spot in the FIBA U-16 Asian Championship 2022 held at Doha, Qatar from 12th – 19th June 2022.

This was the 4th time Indian U-16 Men Basketball Team participated in the FIBA U16 Asian Championship. The Indian U-16 Men Basketball was placed in a group with Australia, Bahrain & Qatar.

The Indian U-16 Men Basketball Team finished 2nd place in group-stage where they beat Bahrain (80-41) & Qatar (77-51). The Indian U-16 Men Basketball beat the Indonesia U-16 Men Basketball Team in the pre-quarterfinals (97-53) and qualified for the first-ever Quarter-Finals for the South Asian country in the FIBA U-16 Asian Championship 2022.

The Indian U-16 Men Basketball Team played with Japan U-16 Men Basketball Team in Quarterfinals where they lost by 7 points (84-91). The Indian U-16 Men Basketball Team put up a valiant effort against the Japan Team.

The Indian U-16 Men Basketball won an intense overtime clash over Iran U16 Men Basketball Team which is the no.1 ranked team in Asia in Classification Game (5-8 Place) by 5 points (83-78).

The Indian U-16 Men Basketball Team beat Korea U-16 Men Basketball Team for the first time in the U16 Asian Championship to clinch the 5th Place in Asia which is the best performance in decades.

