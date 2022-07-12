Bhagwani Devi Dagar, 94, Wins Gold at the World Masters Athletics Championships

Following in the footsteps of famous shooters Dadis Chandro Tomar and Prakashi Tomar, 94-year-old Bhagwani Devi Dagar proved that age is no barrier when she won gold in the 100m sprint at the World Masters Athletics Championships in Tampere.

Dagar clocked 24.74 seconds in the 100m sprint and also took bronze in the shot put.

“India’s 94-year-old #BhagwaniDevi Ji has proven once again that age is no barrier!" She won a GOLD medal in the 100m sprint event at the #WorldMastersAthleticsChampionships in Tampere with a time of 24.74 seconds. She also won a BRONZE in the shot put. “A truly admirable effort!" tweeted the Department of Sports, Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports.

Bhagwani Devi’s accomplishments were lauded throughout the country and on social media.

Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri praised her on Twitter, writing, “Inspirational! Bhagwani Devi Ji, 94, wins a gold medal in the 100-meter sprint and two bronze medals for at the World Masters Athletics Championships 2022 in Finland."

“The World At Her Feet!" Minister Piyush Goyal tweeted. We are so proud of you, Bhagwani Devi Dagar ji, for winning gold and silver medals for India at the World Masters Athletics Championships in Finland. What an accomplishment at the age of 94!"

Manhor Lal Khattar, the Chief Minister of Haryana, also congratulated Ms Bhagwani. He stated that at the age of 94, she has become an inspiration to the entire world. “Congratulations and best wishes to Bhagwani Devi on her three medals, including gold, at the World Masters Athletics Championships in Finland. This accomplishment of yours will help to energise the youth “When translated into English, Mr Khattar’s tweet read.

Meanwhile, social media users reacted quickly as well. “Super lady… beyond imagination… Great inspiration for youth," one user wrote. “The queen of athletics," said another. “She is fantastic! It’s great to see such a talented athlete on the track “third added

