Bianca Belair Has tremendous Respect for Becky Lynch

WWE Raw Women’s Champion Bianca Belair and Becky Lynch have had a bittersweet relationship over the years. Both Belair and Lynch are great champions and have faced off against each other multiple times.

In August last year, Belair suffered a humiliating defeat at the hands of Lynch who was making her return to WWE after a maternity break. Lynch defeated Belair comprehensively at SummerSlam, in a match which lasted for only 26 seconds. However, Bianca Belair got her revenge on Becky Lynch when she defeated “Big Time Becks" in a blockbuster match at WrestleMania 38. Belair became the new WWE Raw Women’s Champion after triumphing against Becky Lynch. The high stakes match had a thrilling end when Lynch tried to execute a top rope Manhandle Slam. But Belair backflipped out of it and nailed the KOD to register a fine victory.

Now on the eve of her match against Becky Lynch and Asuka at Hell in a Cell, the WWE Raw Women’s Champion has nothing but kind words for “Big Time Becks". While speaking to Sports Illustrated, Belair spoke about Becky Lynch and her impact on women’s wrestling.

“My respect for Becky Lynch grew at WrestleMania, but my respect grew even more during the process and the journey to get there. I really hadn’t even met Becky until SummerSlam. Seeing the way she advocates and fights for women’s wrestling is inspiring. She makes sure women’s matches are highlighted on shows. She makes sure that the women are represented", Belair was quoted as saying.

Belair also mentioned that she had learned a lot about Lynch over the past few months and that she had tremendous respect for the former WWE Raw Women’s Champion.

Belair added, “I learned a lot about Becky over the past few months. She doesn’t only advocate for herself; she also advocates for the women she’s in the ring with and the women she’s in the locker room with. I can’t wait to pay my respect forward."

It is worth noting that Becky Lynch cemented her legacy as one of the finest wrestlers of WWE by winning the Raw and SmackDown Women’s titles at WrestleMania 35. Lynch has also held the RAW Women’s title for the most number of days.

