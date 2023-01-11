Bill Goldberg: This WWE Wrestler Defeated Heavily-Built Opponents With Ease

Some of the World Wrestling Entertainment’s records are unbelievable. From winning streaks and championship totals to time limits, ratings, WWE boasts some phenomenal records, which will probably never be broken. When it comes to wrestling records, Bill Goldberg must be mentioned. He is the first wrestler to win a World Championship title. Goldberg has the record of defeating wrestlers like Brock Lesnar, The Giant and Mark Henry, who were much more heavily-built in comparison to him. His unbelievable fitness levels can be gauged by the fact that his opponent, The Giant, weighed 235 kg, but that couldn’t pose a challenge to Gildberg.

One of the most remarkable wrestlers ever, Bill Goldberg embarked on his wrestling career in 2003. Before WWE, he displayed his mettle at the World Championship Wrestling, by having an unprecedented record of 173 victories. One of his most remembered wins was against the legendary wrestler Hulk Hogan, in front of a massive 60,000 crowd. Only a lucky few like Scott Steiner, Booker T, Bret Hart and Kevin Nash got the golden opportunity to defeat him.

Goldberg kept his winning streak consistent in WWE, losing only 13 times. If the Royal Rumble event is excluded, the Hall of famer has suffered defeat only 11 times. Due to some reasons, he couldn’t appear in the WWE ring from 2004 to 2016.

As happens in the life of every sportsperson, there came a time when Bill Goldberg lost the strength of his prime years and suffered constant defeats after comeback in 2016. Braun Strowman, The Scottish Warrior Drew Mcintyre, and Bobby Lashley defeated him consecutively three times in a row.

Despite these losses, Goldberg has shown no signs of stopping. Now aged 56, Bill revealed in an interview that he has no remaining matches in his WWE contract but still wishes to wrestle again in future. “My days aren’t done yet," Bill said, adding: “My days may be numbered, but my days are not over yet."

