Billy Gilmour Gets Contract Extension At Chelsea Until 2024

London: Chelsea have extended Billy Gilmour’s contract until 2024 after exercising an option to prolong the midfielder’s stay at Stamford Bridge by a further year.

The Scotsman, who spent this past season on loan at Norwich City, will remain at the Bridge for at least two more years. The 22-year-old’s deal at Chelsea had been due to expire in June 2023.

Gilmour joined Chelsea in the summer of 2017 from Rangers in his native Scotland. After two successful years in our Academy, including trophies and a first professional contract, he became a permanent fixture in Frank Lampard’s squad during the 2019/20 campaign. He made his Blues debut in a home game against Sheffield United in August 2019, not long after his 18th birthday, and then signed a new four-year deal at Stamford Bridge.

Gilmour won successive man-of-the-match awards in our final two games before that season was suspended due to the pandemic, against Liverpool and Everton respectively. He remained a member of the squad during Project Restart, before an injury sustained at Crystal Palace brought his maiden season at senior level to an end. He had made 11 appearances and impressed with his game awareness, touch and weight of pass.

Advertisement

That injury delayed Gilmour’s return until December, when he came off the bench in a win at Sevilla. From then on, most of his minutes in 2020/21 arrived in the cup competitions, although he did start a crucial league game away to Manchester City in early May, highlighting Thomas Tuchel’s faith in the youngster.

Gilmour has been linked with a move to Everton this summer but is believed to be highly rated by Tuchel and his coaching staff.

Chelsea are able to extend contracts, as well as buy and sell players, after sanctions placed on the club were lifted following Todd Boehly’s �4.25billion takeover.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News , watch Top Videos and Live TV here.