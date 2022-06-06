'Black and Blue' Cody Rhodes Scripts Remarkable Win over Seth Rollins at Hell in a Cell

A ghastly injury did make things difficult for WWE superstar Cody Rhodes but it was not enough to deter him from winning the Hell in a Cell pay-per-view (PPV) match against Seth Rollins. The Hell in a Cell victory also helped Rhodes in clinching a 3-0 sweep against Rollins.

Prior to the blockbuster encounter, WWE had confirmed that Rhodes suffered an injury in a match against Rollins during Monday Night Raw last week.

The official Twitter handle of WWE informed about the injury in a post on Monday. According to the tweet, Rhodes suffered a partially torn right pectoral. But at the same time, the tweet also mentioned that Rhodes will be participating in the electrifying PPV match against Seth Rollins.

Advertisement

“BREAKING: Cody Rhodes suffered a partially torn right pectoral tendon during a brawl with Seth Rollins this past Monday on WWE Raw. While weight training in preparation, the tendon tore completely off the bone. However, Rhodes has vowed to still step inside #HIAC tonight," the post read.

Rhodesnmhad also made it clear that he will not step back from entering the ring. In a tweet, posted just before going out for the match, Rhodes wrote, “For the love of the game."

Advertisement

The match did not turn out to be an easy one for Rhodes but he somehow managed to emerge victorious. The 36-year-old American professional wrestler initially had to suffer some heavy beating, but eventually he pulled off the pin after securing the Cross Rhodes finisher twice and a venomous sledgehammer.

The rivalry between Rhodes and Rollins began back in the Wrestlemania 38 after the American Nightmare made his return to WWE after six years. And, Rhodes marked his return with a memorable victory.

At Wrestlemania Backlash, the two wrestlers faced each other once again but there was no change in the outcome as Rhodes had managed to get the better of his 36-year-old opponent for the second time.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.