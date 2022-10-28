BLR vs DEL Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for Saturday’s PKL 2022-23 match between Bengaluru Bulls and Dabang Delhi K.C.: Dabang Delhi KC kicked off their title defence on a promising note after winning five of their first seven games. Moreover, with 133 successful raids to their name, Delhi have so far been the most successful team in the ninth season of Pro Kabaddi League.

However, Delhi’s high-flying five-match winning run came to an end after they were outplayed by three-time champions Bengal Warriors earlier this week.

Table toppers Delhi will now be aiming to break their two-match winless streak when they will be back in action in Pro Kabaddi League on Saturday. The defending champions, in their next Pro Kabaddi League match, will be up against Bengaluru Bulls. The match between Bengaluru and Delhi will be played at the Shree Shivchhatrapati Sports Complex in Balewadi, Pune.

Delhi, in their last Pro Kabaddi League fixture, had to concede a 30-35 defeat against Bengal Warriors.

Bengaluru, on the other hand, will have similar ambitions when they will be in action against Delhi. After playing out a 31-31 draw in their last match, Bengaluru will aim to outclass the reigning champions and get back on the winning track.

Ahead of Saturday’s PKL match between Bengaluru Bulls and Dabang Delhi K.C.; here is everything you need to know:

BLR vs DEL Telecast

The Star Sports Network has the broadcasting right for Bengaluru Bulls vs Dabang Delhi K.C. PKL match.

BLR vs DEL Live Streaming

The PKL match between Bengaluru Bulls and Dabang Delhi K.C. will be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar.

BLR vs DEL Match Details

The BLR vs DEL PKL match will be played at the Shree Shivchhatrapati Sports Complex in Balewadi, Pune on Saturday, October 29, at 7:30 pm IST.

BLR vs DEL Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Bharat

Vice-Captain: Naveen Kumar

Suggested Playing XI for BLR vs DEL Dream11 Fantasy Kabaddi:

Defenders: Mahender Singh, Vishal, Saurabh Nandal

All-rounders: Neeraj Narwal, Ashu Malik

Raiders: Naveen Kumar, Bharat

Bengaluru Bulls vs Dabang Delhi K.C. Possible Starting line-up:

Bengaluru Bulls Predicted Starting Line-up: Vikash Kandola, Rajnesh, Mahender Singh, Bharat, Neeraj Narwal, Saurabh Nandal, Aman

Dabang Delhi K.C. Predicted Starting Line-up: Naveen Kumar, Ravi Kumar, Vishal, Manjeet, Ashu Malik, Krishan, Vijay Kumar

