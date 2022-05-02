Boris Becker Receives Support From Lovechild Anna Ermakova

Boris Becker was sent to two and half years of prison on Friday after he was convicted over the illegal transfer of a huge amount of money.

Becker is currently imprisoned at the Wandsworth Prison, in South London. And, in such a situation, it is being learnt that Becker’s lovechild Anna Ermakova has decided to support her dad totally and will visit him in jail as well. According to a report published by The Sun, Anna expressed that she was shocked by the prison sentence handed to Becker.

“I hope he’s strong in this difficult time. I’ll support him and visit him whenever I can," Anna revealed according to The Sun.

The 22-year-old added that she had helped “as best I could" and also wrote to the court in support of her dad before his sentence.

But Anna is not the only one who came in support of Becker as his second wife Lilly Kerssenberg also expressed, “Despite everything that happens privately, I will always pray for you."

Becker was jailed for hiding 2.5million pounds when he was declared bankrupt. Becker, in all likelihood, will serve a period of 15 months in jail.

Becker had previously won the Wimbledon thrice and his final Wimbledon title came back in 1989.

He bagged his first Australian Open title in 1991. The year 1991 became a memorable one for him as he also became the top-ranked player in the world in the same year. He claimed his career’s second Australian Open title five years later- in 1996.

On the other hand, Becker clinched the US Open title once in 1989.

After retirement, Becker joined commentary. Since 2002, the 54-year-old former German tennis player has been a commentator for the BBC at Wimbledon.

Later, in 2013 the 54-year-old former German tennis player became the coach of Novak Djokovic. During Becker’s three-year stint as coach, the Serbian tennis player won six Grand Slam titles and 14 Masters 1000 titles.

