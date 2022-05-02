Boris Becker Set to Get a New Role in Prison

On Friday, former tennis player Boris Becker was sentenced to two and a half years of prison for illegally transferring a huge amount of money. Becker was also accused of hiding assets after he was declared bankrupt. Now in a fresh development, it is being understood that Becker is set to get a new role during his time in prison.

It is believed that Becker is lined up for a new role as a jail gym instructor. He might also teach paddle tennis (a game that is popular in prison and is played with softer balls). According to a report published by The Sun, former governor Jerry Petherick opined that Becker would make a perfect gym teacher.

“Gyms are very popular in prisons. It’s a job a lot of prisoners want."

But his statement came with a warning as he believes that officers “would not want to show any signs of favouritism," Petherick was quoted while talking to The Sun.

Becker, in all likelihood, will spend 15 months but he might move at some point of time in future. Though, the inmates have not yet seen Becker at the Category B jail.

“There was a rumour he brought a tennis ball so he could throw it off the wall all day, like the Great Escape," expressed a mother who visited yesterday, the report added.

On the other hand, a friend of one inmate said that he believes that the former world number one will not get a “rough time."

“I’m sure most don’t think he’s done much wrong," he further told The Sun.

Becker had won the Wimbledon thrice and his third Wimbledon title came back in 1989.

He bagged his first Australian Open title in 1991. The year, 1991, became significant for Becker as he also became the top-ranked player in the world. Becker claimed his career’s second Australian Open title five years later- in 1996.

On the other hand, Becker clinched the US Open title once in 1989.

After retirement, Becker joined commentary and later in 2013, the 54-year-old former German tennis player became the coach of Novak Djokovic.

