Boston Celtics vs. Brooklyn Nets: Live stream, TV Channel, Start Time for Wednesday’s NBA Game

Game 1 of the first-round series played between the Boston Celtics and Brooklyn Nets was one of the most thrilling playoff encounters of recent times. After a back-and-forth battle, Celtics All-Star forward Jayson Tatum converted a layup off of a pass from Marcus Smart in the nick of time to propel Boston to a 115-114 victory and a 1-0 lead in the series.

Game 2 probably won’t match up to Game 1 in terms of excitement, but the fans can still hope for an enthralling game. The Nets will have revenge on their minds, while the Celtics will look to maintain their home-court dominance before the series shifts to Brooklyn for games 3 and 4.

Here’s everything you need to know about Game 2 of the best-of-seven series between Boston and Brooklyn.

When will the NBA 2021-22 match between Boston Celtics (BOS) and Brooklyn Nets (BKN) be played?

The match between Boston Celtics and Brooklyn Nets will take place on April 21.

Where will the NBA 2021-22 match between Boston Celtics (BOS) and Brooklyn Nets (BKN) will be played?

The Boston Celtics vs Brooklyn Nets playoff match will be held at TD Garden, Boston.

What time will the NBA 2021-22 match between Boston Celtics (BOS) and Brooklyn Nets (BKN) begin?

The match between Boston Celtics and Brooklyn Nets will start at 4:30 am IST on April 21, 2022.

Which TV channels will broadcast the match between Boston Celtics (BOS) and Brooklyn Nets (BKN)?

The match between Boston Celtics and Brooklyn Nets can be seen on the Sports18 channel.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Boston Celtics (BOS) and Brooklyn Nets (BKN) match?

The match between Boston Celtics and Brooklyn Nets is available to be streamed live on the official website of the NBA with an NBA League Pass.

Boston Celtics (BOS) and Brooklyn Nets (BKN) Possible Staring XI

Boston Celtics Predicted Starting Line-up: PG: Marcus Smart SG: Jaylen Brown SF: Jayson Tatum PF: Al Horford C: Daniel Theis

Brooklyn Nets Predicted Starting Line-up: PG: Kyrie Irving SG: Seth Curry SF: Kevin Durant PF: Bruce Brown C: Andre Drummond

