Boston Celtics vs Golden State Warriors Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch NBA Finals Live Coverage on Live TV Online

After losing Game 2 of the NBA Conference Finals, Boston Celtics will be aiming to reclaim their lead at home as they are set to take on Golden State Warriors in the third game on Thursday. Game 3 between Celtics and Warriors is scheduled to be played at the TD Garden.

Celtics had started the NBA Conference Finals on a promising note after securing a 108-120 win in the first game of the series. In Game 2, the Warriors made a strong comeback as they clinched a 107-88 victory to level the series.

Ahead of the NBA Finals match between Boston Celtics and Golden State Warriors, here is all you need to know:

Advertisement

When will the NBA Finals Game 3 between Boston Celtics (BOS) vs Golden State Warriors (GSW) be played?

The NBA 2022 Conference Finals Game 3 between Boston Celtics (BOS) vs Golden State Warriors (GSW) will take place on June 9, Thursday.

Where will the NBA Finals match Boston Celtics (BOS) vs Golden State Warriors (GSW) be played?

Game 3 between Boston Celtics (BOS) vs Golden State Warriors (GSW) will be played at the TD Garden in Boston.

What time will the NBA Finals Game 3 Boston Celtics (BOS) vs Golden State Warriors (GSW) begin?

The match between Boston Celtics (BOS) and Golden State Warriors (GSW) will begin at 6:30 am IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Boston Celtics (BOS) vs Golden State Warriors (GSW) match?

Boston Celtics (BOS) vs Golden State Warriors (GSW) Game 3 can be seen on the Sports18 channel.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Boston Celtics (BOS) vs Golden State Warriors (GSW) match?

Advertisement

Boston Celtics (BOS) vs Golden State Warriors (GSW) match is available to be streamed live on the official website of the NBA with an NBA League Pass.

Boston Celtics (BOS) vs Golden State Warriors (GSW) Possible Starting XI:

Boston Celtics Predicted Starting Line-up: F- Jayson Tatum, F- Al Horford, C- Robert Williams III, G- Jaylen Brown, G- Marcus Smart

Golden State Warriors Predicted Starting Line-up: F- Andrew Wiggins, F- Draymond Green, C- Kevon Looney, G- Klay Thompson, G- Stephen Curry

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.