Boston Celtics vs Miami Heat Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch NBA 2022 Conference Finals live Coverage on Live TV Online

After levelling the series against Miami Heat, in the NBA Conference Finals, Boston Celtics will be aiming to complete their comeback as the two teams will face each other in the third game on Sunday.

The third match between Celtics and Heat will be played at the TD Garden, in Boston.

In Game 2, Celtics clinched an amazing 102-127 victory to level the series.

For Heat, their forward Jimmy Butler turned out to be the highest scorer of that match after securing 29 points along with six rebounds and three assists. But his superb show proved to be inconsequential as Celtics eventually managed to win the match.

Ahead of Sunday’s (May 22) NBA 2022 Conference Finals match between Boston Celtics and Miami Heat; here is all you need to know:

The NBA 2022 Conference Finals match between Boston Celtics (BOS) and Miami Heat (MIA) will take place on May 22, Sunday.

The match between Boston Celtics (BOS) and Miami Heat (MIA) will be played at the TD Garden, in Boston.

The match between Boston Celtics (BOS) and Miami Heat (MIA) will begin at 6:00 am IST.

Boston Celtics (BOS) vs Miami Heat (MIA) match can be seen on the Sports18 channel.

Boston Celtics (BOS) vs Miami Heat (MIA) match is available to be streamed live on the official website of the NBA with an NBA League Pass.

Boston Celtics (BOS) and Miami Heat (MIA) Possible Starting XI:

Boston Celtics Predicted Starting Line-up: F- Jayson Tatum, F- Al Horford, C- Robert Williams III, G- Jaylen Brown, G- Marcus Smart

Miami Heat Predicted Starting Line-up: F- Jimmy Butler, F- P.J. Tucker, C- Bam Adebayo, G- Gabe Vincent, G- Max Strus

