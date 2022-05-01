Boston Celtics vs Milwaukee Bucks Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch NBA 2022 Eastern Conference Semifinals Live Coverage on Live TV Online

Boston Celtics are set to take on Milwaukee Bucks in the first match of the Eastern Conference Semifinals at the TD Garden. Boston had swept a star-studded Brooklyn Nets team in the first round of NBA playoffs. On the other hand, defending champions Bucks managed to oust Chicago Bulls in five games in the first round of the playoffs.

The Celtics were the only team to win the first round in just four games. In the final match of the playoffs, they secured a 112-116 win against the Nets. Kevin Durant had produced a stellar show in the game as he registered 39 points (highest scorer of the match), seven rebounds and nine assists but his super show eventually proved to be inconsequential as the Nets could not avoid a defeat.

Bucks sealed the playoff series (4-1) after securing a convincing 116-100 win against the Bulls in the fifth game of the first-round series. Giannis Antetokounmpo produced a match-winning display as he scored 33 points, nine rebounds and three assists in the game for the defending champions.

Ahead of the NBA Eastern Conference Semifinals between Boston Celtics vs Milwaukee Bucks, here is all you need to know:

When will the NBA Eastern Conference Semifinals match between Boston Celtics (BOS) vs Milwaukee Bucks (MIL) be played?

The NBA Eastern Conference Semifinals match between Boston Celtics (BOS) vs Milwaukee Bucks (MIL) will take place on May 1, Sunday.

Where will the NBA Eastern Conference Semifinals match Boston Celtics (BOS) vs Milwaukee Bucks (MIL) be played?

The match between Boston Celtics (BOS) and Milwaukee Bucks (MIL) will be played at the TD Garden, Boston.

What time will the NBA Eastern Conference Semifinals match Boston Celtics (BOS) vs Milwaukee Bucks (MIL) begin?

The match between Boston Celtics (BOS) and Milwaukee Bucks (MIL) will begin at 10:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Boston Celtics (BOS) vs Milwaukee Bucks (MIL) match?

Boston Celtics (BOS) vs Milwaukee Bucks (MIL) match will be televised on Sports 18 channel.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Boston Celtics (BOS) vs Milwaukee Bucks (MIL) match?

Boston Celtics (BOS) vs Milwaukee Bucks (MIL) match is available to be streamed live on the official website of the NBA by purchasing the NBA League Pass.

Boston Celtics (BOS) vs Milwaukee Bucks (MIL) Possible Starting XI:

Boston Celtics Predicted Starting Line-up: F- Jayson Tatum, F- Al Horford, C- Daniel Theis, G- Jaylen Brown, G- Marcus Smart

Milwaukee Bucks Predicted Starting Line-up: F- Bobby Portis, F- Giannis Antetokounmpo, C- Brook Lopez, G- Jrue Holiday, G- Wesley Matthews

