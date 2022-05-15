Boston Celtics vs Milwaukee Bucks Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch NBA Playoffs 2022 Live Coverage on Live TV Online

Boston Celtics and Milwaukee Bucks will meet in the deciding Game 7 of the playoffs on Monday. The match is scheduled to be played at the TD Garden, in Boston. The series is currently tied at 3-3.

Previously, in Game 6 of the Eastern Conference semifinal, the Celtics secured a 95-108 triumph to level the series.

For Celtics, Jayson Tatum produced an amazing show in the match after he emerged as the highest scorer of the match. The 24-year-old forward registered 46 points in the match along with nine rebounds and four assists.

Ahead of the NBA playoffs 2022 match between Boston Celtics and Milwaukee Bucks, here is all you need to know:

When will the NBA playoffs 2022 match between Boston Celtics (BOS) and Milwaukee Bucks (MIL) be played?

The NBA playoffs 2022 match between Boston Celtics (BOS) and Milwaukee Bucks (MIL) will take place on May 16, Monday.

Where will the NBA playoffs 2022 match Boston Celtics (BOS) vs Milwaukee Bucks (MIL) be played?

The match between Boston Celtics (BOS) and Milwaukee Bucks (MIL) will be played at the TD Garden, Boston.

What time will the NBA playoffs 2022 match Boston Celtics (BOS) vs Milwaukee Bucks (MIL) begin?

The match between Boston Celtics (BOS) and Milwaukee Bucks (MIL) will begin at 1:00 am IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Boston Celtics (BOS) vs Milwaukee Bucks (MIL) match?

Boston Celtics (BOS) vs Milwaukee Bucks (MIL) match can be seen on the Sports18 channel.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Boston Celtics (BOS) vs Milwaukee Bucks (MIL) match?

Boston Celtics (BOS) vs Milwaukee Bucks (MIL) match is available to be streamed live on the official website of the NBA with an NBA League Pass.

Boston Celtics (BOS) and Milwaukee Bucks (MIL) Possible Starting XI:

Boston Celtics Predicted Starting Line-up: F- Jayson Tatum F- Grant Williams, C- Al Horford, G- Jaylen Brown G- Marcus Smart

Dallas Mavericks Predicted Starting Line-up: F- Giannis Antetokounmpo, F- Wesley Matthews, C- Brook Lopez, G- Jrue Holiday, G- Grayson Allen

