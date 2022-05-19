Boxer Musa Yamak Dies During Fight

Turkish- German boxer Musa Yamak passed away during a fight in Munich as he collapsed while facing Ugandan opponent Hamza Wandera. Heat arrest has been cited as the reason for his untimely demise.

IPL 2022 – FULL COVERAGE | SCHEDULE | RESULTS | ORANGE CAP | PURPLE CAP | POINTS TABLE

The boxer who has held the titles of World Boxing Federation and the Global Boxing Union Championship collapsed before the third round of his bout against Wandera after taking a mighty blow from the Ugandan.

He turned up for the subsequent round only to collapse again even before the starting bell.

Advertisement

Medics swarmed the ring and initiated first aid and resuscitation procedures. He was then taken to the hospital for immediate medical attention but he was pronounced dead by the doctors due to a cardiac arrest.

There was a visible commotion in the arena after the calamitous fall.

“The paramedics saw turbulent scenes of emotionally charged fans and family members on site. To ensure the safety of the paramedics, we sent out a lot of patrols. We then set up a protection corridor on-site so that the paramedics could work safely and conscientiously." said a spokesperson for the Munich Police.

The 38-year-old boxer who turned professional in 2017 had an undefeated record and was contesting in the 84 Kg category when the unfortunate incident happened.

“I wish God’s mercy on the deceased. My condolences to his sad family and fans." said Turkish official Hasan Turan.

The boxer who was undefeated in 75 matches was born in the Alucra region of Turkey.

Advertisement

He became the Asia- Europe light heavyweight champion while holding the WBF and GBU belts. Yamak was considered one of the most experienced boxers in Germany as he became the European champion in 2019 winning the battle held in Istanbul.

The six-footer who preferred to keep his personal life private was snatched away from the boxing world due to a coronary heart assault.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.