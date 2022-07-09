British Boxer Derek Chisora Wears a Boris Johnson Mask While Weigh in

Boxer Derek Chisora stunned his fans and followers of the game on Friday with a startling appearance during his fight with Kubrat Pulev. Chisora decided to wear a Boris Johnson mask at weigh-in for his rematch with Pulev. Johnson had resigned as UK Prime Minister on Friday and Chisora was seemingly dismayed at this political development. And surprisingly the mask remained while he took on the 41-year-old opponent.

Moreover, Chisora was seen flying Union Jack flags in honour of the former UK Prime Minister.

“I’ve got more pressure right now because Boris Johnson left No.10," Chisora said as per Mirror.

The 38-year-old boxer revealed that he was a big fan of Johnson and was a staunch supporter of Brexit.

“As we have seen at Westminster … when the herd moves, it moves. And my friends, in politics, no one is remotely indispensable. I know there are many people who are relieved, and perhaps quite a few who will also be disappointed. I want you to know how sad I am to be giving up the best job in the world. But them’s the breaks," he added.

Coming back to the game, Pulev weighed 250lbs, while Chisora was 258.2lbs. The rematch will now take place at The O2 arena in London tonight. Ahead of the rematch against the Bulgarian opponent, Chisora will have to forget politics and just focus on his game. Chisora needs to win against Pulev in order to break his three-match losing streak at The O2 arena in London.

Out of the three losses, Chisora endured two defeats against Joseph Parker, a former world heavyweight champion. Chisora’s remaining defeat took place against Oleksandr Usyk.

Chisora and Pulev had fought to a split decision with two judges scoring 118–110 and 116–112 in favour of Pulev as the remaining judge scored it 115–113 for Chisora. The defeat might have been a heart-breaking one for Chirosa but certainly not unexpected as Pulev was considered the favourite to win the encounter.

Chisora had kicked off his professional career after making his debut in 2007 at the Wembley Arena in London. He started his professional career on a promising note after outclassing Hungarian Istvan Kecsks by a technical knockout.

