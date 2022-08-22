British Youtuber KSI Replaces Opponent Due to Racist Tattoos

British YouTube sensation and boxer KSI had shocked the boxing fraternity after announcing that he would fight two opponents on a single day at his ‘Two Fights One Night’ event slated for August 27.

However, KSI cancelled his bout with Bulgarian fighter Ivan Nikolov after the pro boxer was called out for having racist tattoos on his body. Nikolov has the word ‘white power’ tattooed across the bottom of his abdomen, as well as a “Blood and Honour" tattoo across his forearm, referring to a neo-Nazi group formed in England in the 1980s.

Nikolov was called out for his tattoos as they allegedly have far negative connotations. KSI swiftly responded to the allegations and confirmed on his YouTube channel that he will be boycotting Ivan from his boxing event.

“He’s a white supremacist. Ivan isn’t my opponent anymore. He has been removed. The matchmaker also got fired for allowing this to happen in the first place," KSI said on his channel.

The British Youtuber also said that he was adamant about fighting two opponents on the same night and named Mexican boxer Luis Alcaraz Pineda as Ivan’s replacement.

“Yes, my new opponent is Luis Alcaraz Pineda," KSI added.

Initially, Nikolov responded to the allegations of racism by posting an explanation of his tattoos on social media. The Bulgarian fighter denied any racist intentions and argued that the words ‘white power’ simply referred to his own belief in his power and strength as an athlete. Later, Nikolov deleted his post and deactivated his Instagram account.

KSI was lauded by his fans for standing up against racism and for making the right decision by forfeiting the bout. He will now be taking on British rapper Swarmz who called him out for a fight on social media.

KSI’s two-in-one fight night will take place on August 27 in London’s iconic O2 arena. Along with KSI’s double matchups, eight more fights are currently lined up for the mega boxing event.

The Youtuber turned boxer defeated American social media star Logan Paul in his maiden boxing encounter. He will be eager to make it 3-0 on the night when he squares up against Swarmz and Pineda in the squared ring.

